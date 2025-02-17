OSL Trading Hours: BTC trading activity drops sharply, ETH will have difficulty returning to the $2,800 mark in the short term

2025/02/17 11:20
OSL Trading Hours: BTC trading activity drops sharply, ETH will have difficulty returning to the $2,800 mark in the short term

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

Ethereum is currently struggling to break through the $2,800 mark, bringing uncertainty to short-term price trends. In terms of institutional investment, the Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) and Barclays have adjusted their cryptocurrency portfolios, reducing exposure to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF while increasing holdings in BlackRock iShares Bitcoin ETF. It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund has also purchased hundreds of millions of dollars in BlackRock Bitcoin ETF.

In regulatory developments, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce staking services in the Grayscale Ethereum ETF, which could bring additional returns to investors. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Texas has paused the SEC's case against Bitcoin miner Geosyn after filing criminal charges against three executives.

Regarding the future prospects of Bitcoin, market opinions are divided: some are optimistic about a breakthrough, while others believe that Bitcoin is less likely to break through $200,000 in this decade. It is worth noting that Bitcoin trading activity has declined significantly in 2025, which may be related to the unstable mining environment. However, at the government level, Michigan proposed to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, showing the state government's positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies.

2. Key data (as of 10:30 HKT on February 17)

  • S&P 500: 5,005.57 (+4.92% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 15,906.17 (+5.95% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.295% (+41.5 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 104.27 (+2.96% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $52,168 (+22.14% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $29.86 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,789 (+15.23% YTD), with daily spot volume of $14.28 billion

3. ETF flows (February 16 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$215 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$120 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

U.S. PPI month-on-month in January (21:30, February 13)

  • Actual: 0.4% / Previous: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

U.S. retail sales in January (21:30, February 14)

  • Actual: -0.9% / Previous: 0.7% / Expected: -0.1%

Federal Reserve meeting minutes (February 20, 03:30)

5. Hot News

This week's preview | FTX begins debt repayment; Consensus Hong Kong will open on February 18

Data: MURA, MELANIA, FTN and other tokens will usher in large amounts of unlocking, of which MURA unlocking value is about 85.4 million US dollars

Macro Outlook of the Week: Traders Resumed Pricing of Fed Rate Cuts Before September, Dollar Frenzy Fades

Bubblemaps: LIBRA and MELANIA tokens are suspected to be operated by the same conspiracy group

Vitalik will be doing a flash text interview on Tako from February 19th to 20th. We are now asking the community for questions.

Michael Saylor: Will continue to acquire Bitcoin, will not face risks due to price fluctuations, $100 billion opportunity lies in Layer3

Argentine President Javier Milei Accused of Fraud in LIBRA Token Scandal

Cantor Fitzgerald purchased more than $1 billion worth of MSTR shares in Q4 last year

Jupiter: Did not participate in the issuance of LIBRA in any form, and no team members were found to have engaged in fundraising

Changpeng Zhao: Hope to see more on-chain AI agent development, refuses to promote specific tokens

Greeks.live: Bitcoin continues to fluctuate below $100,000, and the market's wealth-creating effect is weak

Nansen analyst: ETH options market tends to be bullish, indicating that investors are cautiously optimistic about medium-term appreciation

Jupiter Co-founder: We have no direct financial interest in the $Libra and $Enron projects

Solayer developer: The funds lost from investing in LIBRA are only personal funds

KIP: LIBRA token issuance and market making are entirely the responsibility of Kelsier Ventures, and no wallet belongs to KIP

CoinGecko: Crypto market minted 600,000 new tokens in January

Standard Chartered Bank analyst: BTC may rebound this weekend and trigger ETF fund inflows to push it back to $100,000

The first tokenized retail money fund in Asia Pacific may be launched at the end of the month. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission reiterates that there is no upper limit or target for VATP licensing

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Fund: I still hold some Bitcoin. Gold is more difficult to regulate than BTC and cannot be easily taxed

The team behind LIBRA has cashed out about $107 million

BNB Chain to launch $4.4 million Memecoin liquidity support program

Investment committee overseeing Wisconsin pension fund reports holding around $321 million in Bitcoin

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission hopes to develop a roadmap for the development of virtual assets

Argentine President Javier Milei releases MEME coin LIBRA

