OSL Trading Moments: The market predicts that BTC may fall to $77,000 before returning to a bull market, and altcoins are expected to rebound

PANews
2025/02/24 12:12
比特幣
BTC$118,201.98+0.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.004601+9.94%

OSL Trading Time: The market predicts that BTC may fall to $77,000 and then return to the bull market, and altcoins are expected to rebound

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

In the cryptocurrency space, Bitcoin (BTC) continues to attract attention. The CEO of CryptoQuant predicts that the price of Bitcoin will fall to $77,000 before a possible bull run resumes. However, the recent Bybit breach where stolen assets were converted into Bitcoin by cybercriminals has raised concerns about the relationship between cybercrime and cryptocurrencies.

In contrast, Strategy's Michael Saylor presented a more optimistic view at CPAC 2025, emphasizing Bitcoin's transformative potential in corporate finance and personal economic independence. Against this backdrop, Ethereum (ETH) also showed bullish signs, especially after Bybit conducted a large ETH buyback.

Meanwhile, business intelligence firm Strategy updated its profile picture, sparking speculation that it may be about to buy Bitcoin. Earlier, Michael Saylor hinted that Strategy's 21/21 plan is making progress, aiming to further accumulate Bitcoin. Although the price of Bitcoin remains fixed below $100,000, some altcoins are also showing growth potential.

Despite selling pressure on Bitcoin, which saw prices fall 3% and stabilize above $95,500, key indicators suggest a rebound is possible. However, the sharp drop in prices after the Bybit hack suggests that holders may have chosen to give up in the short term. Ethereum also experienced turbulence with the death cross, but some analysts remain optimistic about its continued long-term rise.

In addition, Bitcoin's role in the U.S. economy has also become a focus of discussion. VanEck said that by 2049, strategic Bitcoin reserves have the potential to eliminate $21 trillion in debt. This view resonates with the expectation that Bitcoin is ready to break through its latest all-time high of $108,824. However, as gold prices approach $3,000, Bitcoin seems to lag in performance, which has raised market concerns about the world's largest cryptocurrency.

2. Key data (as of 10:10 HKT on February 24)

  • S&P 500: 6,013.13 (+2.24% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,524.01 (+1.10% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.430% (-14.60 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 106.20 (-2.10% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,178 (+2.96% YTD), with daily spot volume of $18.45 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,794.17 (-16.46% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.35 billion

3. ETF flows (February 21 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$62.9 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$8.9 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Second estimate of GDP quarterly growth rate (21:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 3.1% / Expected: 2.3%

Core PCE price index month-on-month (21:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

Personal consumption expenditure month-on-month (09:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.7% / Expected: 0.2%

5. Hot News

This week's preview | Arkham Exchange provides spot trading to 17 states in the United States; VitaDAO plans to launch a new token on Pump Science

Macroeconomic Outlook of the Week: What will the next move of the Fed, which is cautious as the main theme? Focus on PCE

Data: SUI, OP, ZETA and other tokens will usher in large amounts of unlocking, of which SUI unlocking value is about 77.6 million US dollars

Bybit CEO: ETH gap has been fully filled

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of $559 million last week, with only VanEck Bitcoin ETF HODL achieving weekly net inflows

Georgia proposes second Bitcoin reserve bill

Bybit has acquired approximately 446,870 ETH worth approximately $1.23 billion through loans, whale deposits, and purchases

Pump.fun is suspected of internally testing the AMM liquidity pool and adding a new Swap section

A multi-signature wallet associated with Mantle bought 200 million WLFI 6 hours ago

Arkham Exchange will offer spot trading to users in 17 U.S. states starting March 1

Buffett's shareholder letter: Will always invest most of the funds in stocks, and the value of tradable stocks held last year fell to $272 billion

Bybit hacker surpasses Fidelity and Vitalik to become the world's 14th largest ETH holder

Franklin Templeton Submits Solana Spot ETF S-1 Filing to US SEC

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin…
比特幣
BTC$118,215.09+0.61%
RedStone
RED$0.3959+8.16%
瑞波幣
XRP$3.2089+1.85%
以太幣
ETH$3,791.12+1.10%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003898-2.52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/22 20:30
Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik
NFT
NFT$0.0000004739+1.28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010453-1.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 09:53
Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Ripple has appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). Ripple has selected @BNYglobal as the primary reserves custodian for $RLUSD , an enterprise-grade stablecoin built for real-world utility, supported by one of the largest and most trusted financial services companies in the world. https://t.co/T2ZWkvb9cL Learn more about our… — Ripple (@Ripple) July 9, 2025 According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space. RLUSD: Built for Institutional-Scale Use RLUSD stands out in the crowded stablecoin market for its focus on regulatory compliance, transparency, and enterprise utility. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, RLUSD is designed to meet the operational and risk requirements of financial institutions. RLUSD aims to improve the speed, cost, and efficiency of cross-border payments. BNY Brings Proven Custody Infrastructure By choosing BNY as the primary reserve custodian, Ripple said it is leaning on the bank’s expertise in digital asset infrastructure. BNY will provide not only custody services but also transaction banking capabilities that support RLUSD’s operations. The partnership builds on BNY’s track record in stablecoin servicing and reflects its strategic interest in enabling interoperability between digital and traditional financial systems. “BNY brings together demonstrable custody expertise and a strong commitment to financial innovation in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “This makes it the ideal partner for Ripple and RLUSD.” A Step Forward in Digital Asset Integration This latest partnership is a shift in how legacy financial institutions are responding to the digital asset revolution. BNY’s involvement strengthens the credibility of RLUSD. “As primary custodian, we are thrilled to support the growth and adoption of RLUSD by facilitating the seamless movement of reserve assets and cash to support conversions,” said Emily Portney, Global Head of Asset Servicing at BNY. Swiss Bank Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD Switzerland-based AMINA Bank became the first international lender to offer custody and trading services for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. XRP is also up by an impressive 400% in the past year, making it one of the best-performing top-100 coins within this timeframe. And with XRP ETFs likely to gain approval later this year, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very encouraging. In the past day, Zug-based AMINA has revealed that it has become the first bank in the world to support RLUSD, with the Swiss lender planning to expand its related services in the coming months. Other RLUSD expansion news includes the stablecoin also gaining regulatory approval from Dubai’s financial regulator .
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05825--%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001353-6.04%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02909-0.75%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00289--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/09 20:40

Trending News

More

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Web3 artificial intelligence engine Orbofi AI has been deployed to BNB Chain

The whale lost more than $3.5 million in liquidation during the market crash, and then opened a 40x BTC long order