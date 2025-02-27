A look at 6 emerging Launchpad platforms: Solana is still the main battlefield, and MEME core presents diversified gameplay

PANews
2025/02/27 18:47
League of Traders
LOT$0.01898--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5516-1.14%
SIX
SIX$0.02168+0.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001858+0.16%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After the "wealth-making engine" Pump.fun was shut down, many new launchpad platforms emerged in the market. In this article, PANews lists six new Launchpad platforms that have received much attention. These platforms are mainly based on Solana, and their business models are unique, including time tokenization, social token issuance, AI gamification competition, and social points mechanism. They have shown innovative attempts in security, gameplay diversity, and popularity, but the core is still centered around MEME. However, at this stage, most of these platforms are facing the challenges of low market participation and insufficient liquidity.

Time.fun

Time.fun is a time tokenization platform that combines elements of MEME and SocialFi. Its target users are more inclined to the fan economy. It was incubated by Alliance DAO and has been migrated from Base to Solana. The design concept of Time.fun is to tokenize "time" so that creators (founders/influencers/investors/musicians, etc.) can convert their time into tradable digital assets and issue personal time tokens in minutes. Fans or supporters can purchase these tokens to communicate with creators one-on-one, consult, or obtain other forms of interactive services.

Unlike Pump.fun, Time.fun uses USDC for transactions and requires X verification when setting pricing. During the creation process, creators have the right to choose to distribute their income to charities in different proportions. According to official disclosures, the platform has donated $100,000 within 26 hours of its release. In terms of functions, Time.fun has elements such as group chats, voice calls, and video calls. In the next few weeks, it will introduce auctions (creators can initiate open auctions for any item) and appointment calls with creators.

Currently, dozens of creators including Solana co-founder toly, Solana co-founder Raj Goka, Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz, Infinex founder KainWarwick, SendAI founder Yash Agarwal, Alliance DAO partner Qiao Wang, and DeFi researcher Ignas have settled in. However, despite the strong support from Solana officials, the current market participation is still low, and the $toly token with the highest market value is currently less than 6 million US dollars.

Related reading: After being "backstabbed" by Pump.fun, Solana officially promotes Time.fun to explore new directions for ecological growth

Super Exchange

Super Exchange is a token issuance and trading platform based on Solana and driven by the Infinite Bonding Curve. It aims to provide strong liquidity and fair price discovery, eliminating the drawbacks of traditional trading platforms such as insider trading and liquidity risks.

$SUPER is the platform token of Super Exchange. 100% of the supply is allocated to the community. Users earn points by trading tokens and inviting others to buy $SUPER. These points can be used to purchase $SUPER. The rule is that 1 point corresponds to the purchase of 1 $SUPER. The platform will use 50% of the transaction fee to repurchase and destroy $SUPER. To create a token on Super Exchange, users must add the image, code and name of the token. Links to Twitter, Telegram and the project's official website are optional. Token information must be updated through proposal voting.

GMGN data shows that as of writing, $SUPER’s market value exceeds US$330 million.

top.fun

top.fun is a social token issuance platform that aims to make token holding meaningful, simple and social through a community-driven ecosystem. Unlike traditional token issuance platforms, top.fun aims to provide users with a more transparent, fair and fun experience through an innovative (3,3) mechanism. Its core features include reviewed token issuance, handling fees flowing into liquidity pools, SOL airdrops for token holders, Apple Pay integration and community-driven rewards. top.fun has issued its first token $TOP. It is worth mentioning that alon, the founder of Pump.fun, is one of the followers of top.fun's X account. Unlike Pump.fun, top.fun places more emphasis on mobile experience and profit distribution.

Monsters.fun

Monsters.fun is based on Abstract, where users can create and train their own digital monster AI Agents and increase their value by binding curve tokens. It is planned to be launched in March 2025. Compared with Pump.fun, Monsters.fun is more inclined towards AI and game competition rather than pure token speculation.

The platform's gameplay combines role-playing games (RPGs) and token economics, allowing players to engage their monsters in turn-based battles driven by strategy. Monsters can learn from each encounter and evolve their tactics in real time. Since each Agent is associated with a bonding curve token, its value expands with changes in market capitalization. At the same time, Monsters.fun also provides an immersive, AI-driven experience based on a16z's open source AI Town project, aiming to create a virtual world full of personality and vitality. Currently, Monsters.fun invites users to join through a whitelist mechanism.

Nad.fun

Nad.fun is a social MEME launch platform in the Monad ecosystem. It encourages users to create tokens and increase airdrop opportunities through a points mechanism, and ensures fairness through an anti-MEV (maximum extractable value) mechanism. Nad.fun combines the dissemination mechanism of social media. Users can accumulate points by posting content, forwarding or interacting on X. These points can eventually be converted into corresponding rewards, including LP fees and airdrops. In addition, Nad.fun also supports AI Agent participation. Through referral links and social interactions, AI Agents can also earn rewards from the platform. Currently, Nad.fun is still in the testing phase.

NetMind XYZ

NetMind XYZ is an AI Agent Launchpad platform launched by NetMind.AI on BNB Chain. NetMind XYZ is based on an advanced multi-agent framework and supports four AI models including Llama, ChatGPT, Claude and DeepSeek. Users can create a private or public agent. Among them, private agents are limited to creators and cannot issue tokens, while public agents are open to everyone. Users can achieve the initial agent offering (IAO) by generating agent tokens and pairing them with NetMind's utility token $NMT for trading. These tokens will be locked for ten years through smart contracts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin…
比特幣
BTC$118,215.09+0.61%
RedStone
RED$0.3959+8.16%
瑞波幣
XRP$3.2089+1.85%
以太幣
ETH$3,791.12+1.10%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003898-2.52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/22 20:30
Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik
NFT
NFT$0.0000004739+1.28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010453-1.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 09:53
Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Ripple has appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). Ripple has selected @BNYglobal as the primary reserves custodian for $RLUSD , an enterprise-grade stablecoin built for real-world utility, supported by one of the largest and most trusted financial services companies in the world. https://t.co/T2ZWkvb9cL Learn more about our… — Ripple (@Ripple) July 9, 2025 According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space. RLUSD: Built for Institutional-Scale Use RLUSD stands out in the crowded stablecoin market for its focus on regulatory compliance, transparency, and enterprise utility. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, RLUSD is designed to meet the operational and risk requirements of financial institutions. RLUSD aims to improve the speed, cost, and efficiency of cross-border payments. BNY Brings Proven Custody Infrastructure By choosing BNY as the primary reserve custodian, Ripple said it is leaning on the bank’s expertise in digital asset infrastructure. BNY will provide not only custody services but also transaction banking capabilities that support RLUSD’s operations. The partnership builds on BNY’s track record in stablecoin servicing and reflects its strategic interest in enabling interoperability between digital and traditional financial systems. “BNY brings together demonstrable custody expertise and a strong commitment to financial innovation in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “This makes it the ideal partner for Ripple and RLUSD.” A Step Forward in Digital Asset Integration This latest partnership is a shift in how legacy financial institutions are responding to the digital asset revolution. BNY’s involvement strengthens the credibility of RLUSD. “As primary custodian, we are thrilled to support the growth and adoption of RLUSD by facilitating the seamless movement of reserve assets and cash to support conversions,” said Emily Portney, Global Head of Asset Servicing at BNY. Swiss Bank Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD Switzerland-based AMINA Bank became the first international lender to offer custody and trading services for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. XRP is also up by an impressive 400% in the past year, making it one of the best-performing top-100 coins within this timeframe. And with XRP ETFs likely to gain approval later this year, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very encouraging. In the past day, Zug-based AMINA has revealed that it has become the first bank in the world to support RLUSD, with the Swiss lender planning to expand its related services in the coming months. Other RLUSD expansion news includes the stablecoin also gaining regulatory approval from Dubai’s financial regulator .
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05825--%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001353-6.04%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02909-0.75%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00289--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/09 20:40

Trending News

More

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Web3 artificial intelligence engine Orbofi AI has been deployed to BNB Chain

The whale lost more than $3.5 million in liquidation during the market crash, and then opened a 40x BTC long order