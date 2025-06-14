White House rejects CLARITY Act restrictions on cryptocurrency conflicts of interest

PANews
2025/06/14 10:22
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0005244+%3,37
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04575-%0,86
U Coin
U$0,01209+%0,58
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02121+%1,19
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,013355+%3,76

PANews reported on June 14 that according to unchained, several people familiar with the matter revealed that bipartisan U.S. lawmakers proposed to add conflict of interest restrictions to the CLARITY Act (Crypto Market Structure Act) to prohibit senior politicians (such as the president, but also the vice president, members of Congress or their families) from engaging in cryptocurrency business while in office to address concerns about the use of cryptocurrency for profiteering. A person familiar with the matter said that both parties proposed wording similar to existing campaign funds and financial disclosure regulations in good faith, so as not to be seen as a direct condemnation of President Trump's many cryptocurrency business activities. However, the White House rejected the proposal at a critical stage of the negotiations, saying it would not accept the proposed wording of the CLARITY Act, and the negotiations stalled.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,247+%1,69
Share
PANews2025/07/01 21:20
JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan is reportedly planning to launch lending initiatives that allow clients to borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001271+%1,51
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/23 03:15
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
比特幣
BTC$118.188,41+%0,59
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15

Trending News

More

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership