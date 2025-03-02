Weekly preview | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit; Ethena (ENA), Sui (SUI), etc. will unlock tokens worth more than $1 billion

PANews
2025/03/02 21:51
Moonveil
MORE$0,10003-1,23%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0005312+6,04%
以太幣經典
ETC$23,08-0,47%
SUI
SUI$4,2003+5,12%
Ethena
ENA$0,6214+5,53%

News preview:

  • HashKey Chain’s official staking function will be launched on March 3;
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 3, accounting for 1.28% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$117 million;
  • Story will launch token issuance and staking rewards on March 4;
  • Ethereum Foundation: Pectra network upgrade is scheduled to go live on Sepolia on March 5;
  • The White House will host its first cryptocurrency summit on March 7;
  • Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 2.07 billion tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on March 5, accounting for 66.19% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$835 million;

March 3

Project dynamics:

HashKey Chain official staking function will be launched on March 3

HashKey Chain will officially launch the Staking function at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 3, 2025, to provide users with flexible on-chain asset value-added services. It is understood that HashKey Chain Staking currently supports HSK pledge. Users can choose different lock-up periods according to their own needs and enjoy corresponding annualized yields and additional rewards, with an annualized rate of return of up to 12%. The launch of the Staking function aims to provide users with an asset value-added channel, while further enriching the application scenarios of the HashKey Chain ecosystem.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 3, accounting for 1.28% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$117 million.

March 4

Macroeconomics:

U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada were implemented on March 4

U.S. President Trump said the tariffs on Mexico and Canada would take effect on March 4.

Project dynamics:

Solayer plans to open LAYER token airdrop applications until March 4

Solana's re-staking platform Solayer announced that it has officially opened the airdrop application for its native token LAYER, but PANews' actual application is not yet open. Solayer stated in a blog that for early and eligible community members, the LAYER tokens in the Genesis Drop will be unlocked immediately upon release, and additional LAYER can be claimed through Epoch in the next 6 months. The inspection window opens at 20:00 Beijing time on February 11, 2025, and will remain open for 30 days until 20:00 Beijing time on March 4, 2025. Users who fail to initiate a claim during this period will lose their tokens. Unclaimed LAYER will be reallocated for future airdrops. LAYER tokens attributed after the initial claim period will not be affected.

Story will launch token issuance and staking rewards on March 4, releasing 55,555 IPs per day

Story will officially launch IP token issuance on March 4, 2025 (block 1,580,851), releasing 55,555 IPs per day and simultaneously launching staking rewards. Currently in the singularity period, users can stake but no rewards will be given, which will take effect after the Big Bang Block. The staking reward mechanism adopts a time-weighted model, with flexible staking of 1x, 1.1x for 90 days, 1.5x for 360 days, and 2x for 540 days, while locked staking only enjoys 0.5x rewards (locked for 6 months). Story encourages long-term staking to enhance the security and stability of decentralized AI native IP infrastructure.

Token unlocking:

Staika (STIK) will unlock approximately 1.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 4, worth approximately US$8 million

March 5

Project dynamics:

Ethereum Foundation: Pectra network upgrade is scheduled to go live on Sepolia on March 5

The Pectra network upgrade is scheduled to be launched on the Ethereum testnet. It went live on Holesky at epoch 115968 (05:55 Beijing time on February 25), and then went live on Sepolia at epoch 222464 (15:29 Beijing time on March 5). The Pectra testnet client versions are listed below. After the two testnets are successfully upgraded, a mainnet activation epoch will be selected. Pectra follows last year's Dencun upgrade. It introduces more features such as enhanced Ethereum accounts, improved validator experience, support for L2 expansion, etc.

Token unlocking:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 2.07 billion tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on March 5, accounting for 66.19% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$835 million.

March 6

Macroeconomics:

Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on economic conditions

March 7

Macroeconomics:

US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Policy supervision:

White House to host first cryptocurrency summit on March 7

The White House will host the first-ever cryptocurrency summit on March 7. President Trump will attend and speak at the first-ever White House cryptocurrency summit on March 7. Attendees will include prominent founders, CEOs, and investors in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as members of the President’s Digital Asset Task Force. The summit will be hosted by White House A.1. and cryptocurrency czar David Sacks, and managed by the task force’s executive director, Bo Hines.

Token unlocking:

Kaspa (KAS) will unlock approximately 162 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 7, accounting for 0.63% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$12.8 million.

Neon (NEON) will unlock approximately 53.91 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 7, accounting for 22.51% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$8.4 million.

March 8

Macroeconomics:

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Project dynamics:

Japan’s SBI Group will complete the integration of DMM Bitcoin customer accounts and assets by March 8

Japanese securities giant SBI Group announced that its crypto business has achieved a record quarterly profit. SBI also cooperated with USDC operator Circle to promote the launch of USDC trading pairs in Japan. In addition, the company has reached an agreement with DMM Bitcoin to complete the integration of DMM Bitcoin customer accounts and assets on March 8, 2025. This integration covers the yen and spot crypto assets of all DMM Bitcoin customers, and no additional operations are required by customers, which will be handled uniformly by SBI VC Trade. This integration will add 14 new spot trading assets, including NIDT, MONA, SAND, TRX, BAT, ALGO, APE, AXS, ETC, ENJ, CHZ, MKR, OMG, and FCR. After the integration, the total number of crypto assets supported by SBI VC Trade will increase to 38.

March 9

None

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin…
比特幣
BTC$118 215,09+0,61%
RedStone
RED$0,3959+8,16%
瑞波幣
XRP$3,2089+1,85%
以太幣
ETH$3 791,12+1,10%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003898-2,52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/22 20:30
Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik
NFT
NFT$0,0000004739+1,28%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00010453-1,19%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 09:53
Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Ripple has appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). Ripple has selected @BNYglobal as the primary reserves custodian for $RLUSD , an enterprise-grade stablecoin built for real-world utility, supported by one of the largest and most trusted financial services companies in the world. https://t.co/T2ZWkvb9cL Learn more about our… — Ripple (@Ripple) July 9, 2025 According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space. RLUSD: Built for Institutional-Scale Use RLUSD stands out in the crowded stablecoin market for its focus on regulatory compliance, transparency, and enterprise utility. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, RLUSD is designed to meet the operational and risk requirements of financial institutions. RLUSD aims to improve the speed, cost, and efficiency of cross-border payments. BNY Brings Proven Custody Infrastructure By choosing BNY as the primary reserve custodian, Ripple said it is leaning on the bank’s expertise in digital asset infrastructure. BNY will provide not only custody services but also transaction banking capabilities that support RLUSD’s operations. The partnership builds on BNY’s track record in stablecoin servicing and reflects its strategic interest in enabling interoperability between digital and traditional financial systems. “BNY brings together demonstrable custody expertise and a strong commitment to financial innovation in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “This makes it the ideal partner for Ripple and RLUSD.” A Step Forward in Digital Asset Integration This latest partnership is a shift in how legacy financial institutions are responding to the digital asset revolution. BNY’s involvement strengthens the credibility of RLUSD. “As primary custodian, we are thrilled to support the growth and adoption of RLUSD by facilitating the seamless movement of reserve assets and cash to support conversions,” said Emily Portney, Global Head of Asset Servicing at BNY. Swiss Bank Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD Switzerland-based AMINA Bank became the first international lender to offer custody and trading services for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. XRP is also up by an impressive 400% in the past year, making it one of the best-performing top-100 coins within this timeframe. And with XRP ETFs likely to gain approval later this year, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very encouraging. In the past day, Zug-based AMINA has revealed that it has become the first bank in the world to support RLUSD, with the Swiss lender planning to expand its related services in the coming months. Other RLUSD expansion news includes the stablecoin also gaining regulatory approval from Dubai’s financial regulator .
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05825--%
Forward
FORWARD$0,0001353-6,04%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,02909-0,75%
TaskBunny
BNY$0,00289--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/09 20:40

Trending News

More

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Web3 artificial intelligence engine Orbofi AI has been deployed to BNB Chain

The whale lost more than $3.5 million in liquidation during the market crash, and then opened a 40x BTC long order