OSL Trading Time: BTC rebounded strongly over the weekend, only 15.6% away from its all-time high

PANews
2025/03/03 13:30
比特幣
BTC$118.215,09+0,61%

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) recently announced the establishment of a new advisory group, the Silviculture Society, to promote the further development of the Ethereum ecosystem. However, this move has also triggered criticism from the Ethereum community about the direction of the project. A research paper proposes a new decentralized block construction model that aims to encourage broader community participation and reduce the risks posed by the maximum extractable value (MEV). At the same time, the Ethereum Foundation appointed Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as co-executive directors in a leadership reshuffle, injecting new management power into the foundation.

In the crypto application space, Ethereum cryptocurrency MetaMask plans to launch native support for Bitcoin and Solana in the coming months. This move shows that multiple cryptocurrencies are gaining wider acceptance and integration.

In the Bitcoin market, Bitcoin showed a strong recovery momentum last Friday, driven by political and regulatory factors, with prices rising nearly 10%. However, despite positive signs in the market, Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows of as much as $2.7 billion, reflecting investors' uncertainty about the market and potential bear market risks. At the same time, Bitcoin's long-term development continues to advance. The strategic efforts of Michael Saylor, co-founder of Bitcoin company Strategy, helped Bitcoin achieve $2.6 billion in gains in early 2025. Although Bitcoin's market value has reached $1.5 trillion, Solv Protocol co-founder Ryan Chow pointed out that its utility in the DeFi field is still slow to develop due to infrastructure and regulatory barriers. However, with the gradual thawing of the regulatory environment and the continuous maturity of Ethereum-based DeFi, Bitcoin's potential is being gradually released.

In addition, traditional financial institutions are also accelerating their integration with crypto assets. BlackRock, a leading global asset management company, has included its iShares Bitcoin ETF in some model portfolios and allocated 1-2% of its shares in alternative investments. Despite this, the president of the Swiss National Bank still regards cryptocurrencies as a "niche phenomenon" and is cautious about their mainstreaming. Volatility in the Bitcoin market remains. Some analysts predict that Bitcoin may usher in a further rebound, while others warn of potential risk factors based on changes in the macroeconomic environment.

2. Key data (as of 13:00 HKT on March 3)

  • S&P 500: 5,954.50 (1.24% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 18,847.28 (-2.4% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: -7.55% (-34.60 basis points for the year)

  • US dollar index: 107.243 (-1.14% year-on-year)

  • Bitcoin: $92,560.38 (-0.77% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $68,429.6 million

  • Ethereum: $2,440.10 (-26.55% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $39.855 billion

3. ETF flows (February 28 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $94.34 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$41.82 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

US February ISM Manufacturing PMI (March 4, 23:00)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 50.9 / Expected: 50.5

US President Trump was invited to deliver his first speech to Congress (March 4)

FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams spoke at the Bloomberg Investment Forum (03:30, March 5)

U.S. ADP employment in February (10,000 people) (March 5, 21:15)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 18.3 / Expected: 14

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending February 28 (10,000 barrels) (23:30, March 5)

  • Actual: None / Previous: -233.2 / Expected: None

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 1 (10,000 people) (March 6, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 24.2 / Expected: 23.5

FOMC permanent voting member, New York Fed President Williams and Fed Governor Bowman participated in a panel discussion on the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

US President Trump hosts cryptocurrency summit at the White House (March 7)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks before the 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum luncheon at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

U.S. unemployment rate in February (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 4% / Expected: 4%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls (10,000 people) (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 14.3 / Expected: 15.3

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of financial markets and the release of economic data in the United States and Canada will be one hour earlier than winter time. (March 9, 14:00)

5. Hot News

This week's preview | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit; Ethena (ENA), Sui (SUI), etc. will unlock tokens worth more than $1 billion

Macroeconomic outlook this week: Non-farm payrolls, Powell, and Trump compete for the spotlight, and the Fed's bet on rate cuts increases

Data: ENA, SUI and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, of which ENA unlocking value is about 835 million US dollars

CME Bitcoin futures set record with gap of more than $10,000

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $2.61 billion last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net outflow of $1.17 billion

David Sacks, the “Crypto Czar”, confirmed that he sold all his cryptocurrency holdings before taking office in the US government

Metaplanet announces an increase in holdings of 156 Bitcoins

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Traditional financial industry better keep up with the pace of cryptocurrency, otherwise it will soon die out

Cronos proposes to re-issue 70 billion burned tokens to “create the Cronos Strategic Reserve”

ADA's 24-hour increase exceeded 70%, and its market capitalization ranking rose to eighth

David Sacks: Trump is fulfilling his promise to make the United States the "cryptocurrency capital of the world"

Trump says crypto strategic reserve will include Bitcoin and Ethereum

After Trump's statement, SOL, XRP and ADA all rose, and ADA rose 27.24% in 24 hours

Trump instructs presidential task force to advance strategic cryptocurrency reserves including XRP, SOL, and ADA

Greeks.Live: Most traders are watching to see if $82,000 can hold support on Bitcoin's weekly chart

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum

CryptoQuant CEO: Ethereum has internal problems, the team may no longer trust the leadership

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin gains of $2.6 billion in the first two months of 2025

Ethereum Foundation Appoints Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as Co-Executive Directors

CZ releases "crazy idea of token issuance" but says he has no plans to issue tokens

Solana Co-founder: Bitcoin is an insurance, not an investment, and it can ensure that your assets will not return to zero as much as possible

Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP dip as market rally cools

A market-wide pullback has pushed several tokens into the red, with most trading below or testing key support levels. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, the crypto market has been trending lower over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin…
比特幣
Crypto.news2025/07/22 20:30
Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik
PANews2025/07/27 09:53
Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

Ripple has appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). Ripple has selected @BNYglobal as the primary reserves custodian for $RLUSD , an enterprise-grade stablecoin built for real-world utility, supported by one of the largest and most trusted financial services companies in the world. https://t.co/T2ZWkvb9cL Learn more about our… — Ripple (@Ripple) July 9, 2025 According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space. RLUSD: Built for Institutional-Scale Use RLUSD stands out in the crowded stablecoin market for its focus on regulatory compliance, transparency, and enterprise utility. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, RLUSD is designed to meet the operational and risk requirements of financial institutions. RLUSD aims to improve the speed, cost, and efficiency of cross-border payments. BNY Brings Proven Custody Infrastructure By choosing BNY as the primary reserve custodian, Ripple said it is leaning on the bank’s expertise in digital asset infrastructure. BNY will provide not only custody services but also transaction banking capabilities that support RLUSD’s operations. The partnership builds on BNY’s track record in stablecoin servicing and reflects its strategic interest in enabling interoperability between digital and traditional financial systems. “BNY brings together demonstrable custody expertise and a strong commitment to financial innovation in this rapidly changing landscape,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “This makes it the ideal partner for Ripple and RLUSD.” A Step Forward in Digital Asset Integration This latest partnership is a shift in how legacy financial institutions are responding to the digital asset revolution. BNY’s involvement strengthens the credibility of RLUSD. “As primary custodian, we are thrilled to support the growth and adoption of RLUSD by facilitating the seamless movement of reserve assets and cash to support conversions,” said Emily Portney, Global Head of Asset Servicing at BNY. Swiss Bank Embraces Ripple’s RLUSD Switzerland-based AMINA Bank became the first international lender to offer custody and trading services for Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. XRP is also up by an impressive 400% in the past year, making it one of the best-performing top-100 coins within this timeframe. And with XRP ETFs likely to gain approval later this year, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very encouraging. In the past day, Zug-based AMINA has revealed that it has become the first bank in the world to support RLUSD, with the Swiss lender planning to expand its related services in the coming months. Other RLUSD expansion news includes the stablecoin also gaining regulatory approval from Dubai’s financial regulator .
CryptoNews2025/07/09 20:40

