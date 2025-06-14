U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes opened lower and fell, and the energy sector rose sharply

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Jinshi, the US stock market closed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 1.79%, and a cumulative decline of 1.32% this week; the S&P 500 fell 1.13%, and a cumulative decline of 0.39% this week; the Nasdaq fell 1.30%, and a cumulative decline of 0.63% this week. The energy and defense sectors maintained their upward trend, with Houston Energy rising more than 117.79% and American Energy rising 55.63%. Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 1.94%.

