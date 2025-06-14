White House reviewing SpaceX contract

PANews
2025/06/14 09:09
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0005244+%3,33
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02121+%1,19
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,013369+%3,86
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,254+%1,71

PANews June 14 news, according to Cailian Press, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters that after Trump and Musk publicly quarreled, the White House has instructed the Department of Defense and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to collect detailed information on SpaceX's multi-billion dollar contract. People familiar with the matter said that the US government has launched a relevant review and asked relevant agencies to carefully examine the contracts obtained by Musk and his company to prepare for possible retaliatory measures. The Pentagon is also evaluating whether SpaceX's participation in the US next-generation missile defense system project should be weakened. In an email to Reuters, a White House spokesman did not respond to Musk's business issues, only saying: "The Trump administration is committed to implementing a rigorous review process for all bids and contracts." According to a statement from a NASA spokesman, the agency "will continue to collaborate with industry partners to ensure that the president's goals in the space field are achieved." People familiar with the matter pointed out that the purpose of this contract review is to enable the government to respond quickly when Trump decides to take action against Musk. One of the people familiar with the matter said, "This review is preparing ammunition for political struggles."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,247+%1,69
Share
PANews2025/07/01 21:20
JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan is reportedly planning to launch lending initiatives that allow clients to borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001271+%1,51
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/23 03:15
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
比特幣
BTC$118.188,41+%0,59
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15

Trending News

More

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

PNC Bank to Offer Crypto Services Through Coinbase Partnership