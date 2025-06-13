Trump: Still planning to meet with Iran on Sunday, not worried about regional war

PANews
2025/06/13 23:51
Notcoin
NOT$0.002086-0.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.245+1.68%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03985-1.84%

PANews June 13 news, US President Trump said in a telephone interview with Reuters on Friday that it is not clear whether Iran still retains its nuclear program after Israel attacked Iran. Trump said, "The United States still plans to hold nuclear talks with Iran on Sunday, but it is not sure whether the talks will still take place. It is not too late for Iran to reach an agreement now. I have tried to save Iran from humiliation and death. I am not worried that Israel's air strikes will lead to the outbreak of regional war."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.225+1.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 21:20
JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan is reportedly planning to launch lending initiatives that allow clients to borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/23 03:15
Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

PANews reported on July 22 that Apple (AAPL.O) is expected to receive approval from the European Union's antitrust agency for its App Store fees and rules, which will help Apple
RWAX
APP$0.003968+3.46%
GET
GET$0.00613+9.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 23:41

Trending News

More

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year