Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

VVV $2.923 +0.65% NOW $0.00752 -1.82% TOKEN $0.01736 -1.30%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.