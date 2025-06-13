US Senate to vote on amended stablecoin bill on June 17

PANews
2025/06/13 23:27
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04593+0.13%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01331-6.06%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09603+3.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.179+1.00%

US Senate to vote on amended stablecoin bill on June 17

Though concerns about the Trump family’s connections to World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin shadowed debate on the GENIUS Act, the bill is closer to passing the Senate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may announce his resignation, the yen fell in the short term, and Japanese stocks rose

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may announce his resignation, the yen fell in the short term, and Japanese stocks rose

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, the Nikkei 225 index extended its gains and stood above 41,000 points, up more than 3% on the day. The short-term
Moonveil
MORE$0.10373+10.65%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02573+0.39%
MAY
MAY$0.05416+1.55%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02781+1.68%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.295-2.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:36
Vitalik: If decentralization is just a slogan, Ethereum will be at risk

Vitalik: If decentralization is just a slogan, Ethereum will be at risk

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned at the EthCC conference in France that if decentralization remains at the slogan level, Ethereum will
Share
PANews2025/07/03 00:00
Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework

Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that significant progress has been made towards a stablecoin framework. He also said that future trade agreements may allow
Polytrade
TRADE$0.15598+3.10%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10897-5.49%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:31

Trending News

More

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba may announce his resignation, the yen fell in the short term, and Japanese stocks rose

Vitalik: If decentralization is just a slogan, Ethereum will be at risk

Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework

Bitwise CIO declares the crypto cycle dead—institutions are the new drivers

China proposes to establish a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, with initial consideration of setting up its headquarters in Shanghai