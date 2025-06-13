Plasma and Veda work together to promote the popularization of on-chain income, and the mainnet beta version will be launched soon

PANews
2025/06/13 22:50
PANews reported on June 13 that according to the official tweet of Plasma, the Plasma Foundation announced in-depth cooperation with Veda Labs, which will bring sustainable on-chain benefits to ordinary users by abstracting complexity. Veda currently manages more than 3.5 billion US dollars in funds, and its contracts have passed the Spearbit audit. Plasma's deposit vault is being driven by the Veda protocol. The cooperation between the two parties will continue to support the Plasma mainnet test version and subsequent infrastructure construction, and is committed to bringing on-chain benefits to global users.

