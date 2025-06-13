HOT Labs talks about blockchain abstraction at Incrypted Online Marathon

Incrypted
2025/06/13 19:27
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003989+2.78%
Particl
PART$0.176+0.05%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10985+0.41%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0010813+0.78%
  • HOT Labs co-founder Petr Volnov was one of the speakers at the Incrypted Online Marathon.
  • He spoke about blockchain abstraction technology and how it works at HOT Labs.

On June 9, 2025, as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025, the Incrypted Online Marathon took place. Among the speakers was Peter Volnov, co-founder of HOT Labs, who discussed the company’s vision for the future of blockchain abstraction technology and introduced Hot Chain Abstraction.

At the time of writing, the online marathon has garnered over 33,000 views on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). It should be noted that UBW 2025 will culminate in the largest crypto event of the year in Ukraine — Incrypted Conference 2025. The event will take place on June 14 at the Parkovy Convention and Exhibition Center. Tickets for the conference can be purchased on the official website.

According to Volnov, traditional applications often tie users to a specific blockchain and require them to cover transaction fees in the native token. In response to these limitations, HOT Labs developed a stack of solutions — HotWallet, Hot Protocol, Omni Balance, Gas Refuel, and others — all designed to support the logic of blockchain abstraction.

The HOT Labs co-founder added that such applications do not require paying fees in native tokens, support multichain functionality, and allow users to retain full control over their private keys.

At the core of the stack is OmniBalance — a smart contract operating on the Near network. According to the developers, this blockchain is an ideal environment for implementing abstraction due to its high throughput, low transaction costs, and sharding support.

OmniBalance is also capable of interacting with light clients on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zcash networks, allowing it to verify the existence of transactions without the need for third-party intermediaries.

Volnov explained that users sign messages using any wallet. These messages are then processed by OmniBalance, which handles swaps, loans, or other operations internally. Users do not interact directly with the blockchain — everything works “under the hood.”

He also emphasized that unlike centralized platforms that merely imitate abstraction, HOT Labs stays true to the principles of decentralization. They do not use private databases or closed-source code. According to Volnov, the developers remain focused on non-custodial architecture: everything is built on open standards, and users retain full control of their assets.

The HOT Labs co-founder noted that the team has already launched several products based on blockchain abstraction technology, including Wallet Market, MikaArt, NearIntents, Infinix, HotBridge, FireDrops, and others.

It should be noted that on the Incrypted website you can also read other materials in which we have collected opinions of Incrypted Online Marathon speakers on various segments of the Web3 industry:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.225+1.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 21:20
JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

JPMorgan is reportedly planning to launch lending initiatives that allow clients to borrow using their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral, according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday.
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/23 03:15
Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

PANews reported on July 22 that Apple (AAPL.O) is expected to receive approval from the European Union's antitrust agency for its App Store fees and rules, which will help Apple
RWAX
APP$0.003968+3.46%
GET
GET$0.00613+9.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 23:41

Trending News

More

Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill

JPMorgan set to allow loans backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum: FT

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year