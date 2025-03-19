From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?

PANews
2025/03/19 18:07
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000569+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1366+0.73%
ACP
ACP$0.0000662-5.83%

Author: Delphi Digital

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

After leading the AI agent hype, virtuals are now on a plateau. However, recent developments suggest they may be making a comeback. Here are some future developments to watch.

ACP

A major initiative of Virtuals is ACP: a framework designed for agent-to-agent interaction. With the ACP framework, agents can autonomously manage independent wallets, track earnings, and allocate resources. Imagine a future where AI agents can collaborate without human supervision.

The ACP workflow includes:

  1. Request phase: The agent initiates the task and verifies the counterparty's identity.
  2. Negotiation stage: All parties reach a consensus on the terms, compensation distribution, time nodes and success criteria, and generate an agreement certificate stored on the chain
  3. Transaction stage: Funds are held in escrow by smart contracts.
  4. Evaluation stage: The evaluation agent confirms whether the service delivery meets the standards of the previous agreement and releases the loan if the standards are met.

From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?

ACP's two immediate goals will focus on enabling autonomous hedge funds and media organizations. Currently, you can see a demo version that demonstrates ACP's capabilities through Virtual's lemonade stand business simulation.

From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?

To accelerate the development of the ACP framework, Virtuals has launched a hackathon competition to allow developers to build their own commercial projects. More project details will be officially announced in mid-April.

Statistics

The number of newly launched AI agents on the Virtuals platform has shown a cliff-like downward trend. The current new AI agents have no differentiated advantages compared to current products, and it is difficult to reverse the downward trend.

From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?

The main strategy to reverse this trend is to unlock new use cases for proxies. Although the ACP framework is an important step in this direction, Virtuals is still exploring other avenues.

For example, Virtuals has entered into a strategic partnership with Animoca Brands, and the two parties will jointly invest and accelerate the unlocking of new application scenarios, such as AI NPC characters with autonomous awareness and intelligent digital avatars. Although the plan is still in its early stages, this move shows that the team is exploring how to expand its core products.

Virtuals also updated its fee sharing mechanism to incentivize developers to choose Virtuals over other competing frameworks.

Virtuals is facing multiple development bottlenecks. However, a series of recent actions show that the team is actively getting out of trouble. The next few months will verify whether it can regain growth momentum and stimulate new market interest in AI agents.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fairshake, the US crypto PAC, now has $141 million in funding

Fairshake, the US crypto PAC, now has $141 million in funding

PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, Fairshake, the largest super PAC in the US crypto field, and its affiliates are actively preparing for the
Nowchain
NOW$0.00736-1.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:46
FTX applies for an extension to respond as creditors oppose freezing of $470 million in overseas claims

FTX applies for an extension to respond as creditors oppose freezing of $470 million in overseas claims

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph, the liquidation team of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX applied to the Delaware Court for an extension to deal with more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09996-0.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 08:00
Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik
NFT
NFT$0.0000004716+0.72%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00010434-1.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/27 09:53

Trending News

More

Fairshake, the US crypto PAC, now has $141 million in funding

FTX applies for an extension to respond as creditors oppose freezing of $470 million in overseas claims

Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

CoinShares secures MiCA license in France to cement EU presence

Bank of England Considers Abandoning Digital Pound CBDC Project Amid Growing Opposition