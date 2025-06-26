Australian listed company Opyl Limited announces Bitcoin strategy to sustain operations

PANews
2025/06/26 13:47

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, Opyl Limited, an Australian listed biotech company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin financial strategy at a time of tight cash flow, purchasing about 2 Bitcoins (worth about $214,500) through the ASX-listed DigitalX Bitcoin ETF. The company received a $1.3 million loan from non-executive director Tony Guoga (collateralized by Bitcoin, with an interest rate of 6.5%) in an attempt to alleviate the predicament of insufficient operating funds.

Data shows that Opyl had only $41,700 in cash at the end of March, with monthly operating expenses of $170,000. Tony Guoga emphasized that with the recognition of governments around the world, crypto assets are becoming a "proven forward-looking asset class."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.3519-0.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00735-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:50
21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, 21Shares AG announced that it has signed an ETP market-making fund platform agreement with Societe Generale to enhance the liquidity of
Metaverse
ETP$0.0008034-1.13%
FUND
FUND$0.023-28.12%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 10:10
Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cryptobriefing, Devin McGranahan, CEO of Western Union, said in an interview with Bloomberg's "The Close" column on Monday that Western Union sees
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01927+0.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 10:29

Trending News

More

Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

Analyst: Bitcoin has only a 20-25% chance of falling to $90,000 at this stage