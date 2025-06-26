Australian listed company Opyl Limited announces Bitcoin strategy to sustain operations PANews 2025/06/26 13:47

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Decrypt, Opyl Limited, an Australian listed biotech company, announced the adoption of a Bitcoin financial strategy at a time of tight cash flow, purchasing about 2 Bitcoins (worth about $214,500) through the ASX-listed DigitalX Bitcoin ETF. The company received a $1.3 million loan from non-executive director Tony Guoga (collateralized by Bitcoin, with an interest rate of 6.5%) in an attempt to alleviate the predicament of insufficient operating funds. Data shows that Opyl had only $41,700 in cash at the end of March, with monthly operating expenses of $170,000. Tony Guoga emphasized that with the recognition of governments around the world, crypto assets are becoming a "proven forward-looking asset class."