A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet PANews 2025/06/26 09:02

WALLET $0.01927 +1.04% TRUMP $10.156 +0.54%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded by Coinbase.