Lumia and Avail Collaborate on Cross-Chain Solutions Focused on Tokenized Assets

PANews
2025/06/26 08:41
PANews reported on June 26 that according to CryptoSlate, Lumia, a blockchain platform focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), is strategically integrating with Avail Stack to launch a new cross-chain model. This cooperation focuses on optimizing the creation, verification and transfer process of tokenized assets on different blockchain networks. Lumia will access Avail's modular infrastructure designed to solve the problem of blockchain fragmentation, and use its core tools such as scalable data availability, secure asset messaging and cross-chain communication protocols to achieve seamless cross-chain flow of tokenized assets while ensuring security and data integrity. In addition, the key part of this upgrade, the Avail Nexus messaging layer, can ensure the secure transfer of assets and data verification without relying on centralized systems.

21Shares Partners with Societe Generale to Expand European Institutional Access to Crypto ETPs

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

Pure Crypto plans to raise fourth fund, betting on crypto's 'last big boom'

