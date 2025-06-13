Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: Compliance requirements will not be relaxed just because the Trump administration promises to support the crypto industry

PANews
2025/06/13 11:29
Notcoin
NOT$0,002087--%
U Coin
U$0,01205+%0,50
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,225+%1,20

PANews reported on June 13 that according to CoinDesk, Caroline Pham, acting chairperson of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said at the Coinbase Annual Summit that despite the Trump administration's open attitude toward cryptocurrencies, regulators will not relax compliance requirements for the industry. She emphasized that "supporting innovation does not mean condoning illegal behavior," and the CFTC will focus on combating market fraud rather than convicting specific asset classes or technologies themselves.

Pham criticized the Biden administration's "overly extended legal interpretation" approach to regulation, pointing out that this tendency affects not only the crypto market, but also traditional derivatives and foreign exchange markets. She believes that when crypto technology is widely adopted, a blanket ban will become impractical.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

PANews reported on July 22 that Apple (AAPL.O) is expected to receive approval from the European Union's antitrust agency for its App Store fees and rules, which will help Apple
RWAX
APP$0,003971+%3,54
GET
GET$0,00611+%8,79
Share
PANews2025/07/22 23:41
CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

PANews reported on June 20 that CITIC Securities Research Report stated that Hong Kong, China has a clear strategic determination to develop virtual assets. Relying on mature financial infrastructure and
Everclear
CLEAR$0,03985-%1,84
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,5815+%0,25
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:53
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
比特幣
BTC$118.101,2+%0,46
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15

Trending News

More

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

ETHENA announces $360 million "StablecoinX" PIPE transaction, and the Foundation initiates a $260 million buyback