Court Slams My Big Coin With $25M Penalty Over False Cryptocurrency Claims

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 12:30
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000033+10.00%

A staggering $25 million in penalties and restitution has been levied in a landmark federal court ruling, exposing a sham crypto project that duped investors with bogus claims of gold backing and market viability.

CFTC Secures Judgment Against My Big Coin for Crypto Fraud Scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on June 11 that a Massachusetts federal court issued a final default judgment against two individuals and two companies for orchestrating a deceptive digital asset scheme. Mark Gillespie of Michigan, John Roche of California, and Nevada-based My Big Coin Pay Inc. and My Big Coin Inc. were found liable for defrauding customers through misleading claims about a virtual currency called My Big Coin (MBC). The CFTC outlined:

The judgment stems from fraudulent conduct that took place between 2014 and 2017. During that time, the defendants promoted MBC as a legitimate, gold-backed cryptocurrency that was in active circulation. The court found these claims to be entirely fabricated, resulting in more than $6 million collected from at least 28 individuals.

The money was largely misappropriated by co-conspirator Randall Crater, who has already been convicted and sentenced to 100 months in prison. Another named individual, Michael Kruger, was dismissed from the case following his death.

Although the court mandated restitution, the CFTC warned that asset recovery is uncertain, citing concerns that the defendants may lack sufficient resources to repay victims. Nonetheless, digital asset advocates maintain that targeted enforcement actions like this should be separated from the broader industry. They argue that regulatory clarity, not broad skepticism, is essential to the growth and legitimacy of blockchain-based finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital

A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cointelegraph, an early Bitcoin investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital. Galaxy said this was one of the
ERA
ERA$1.2374-16.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/26 08:15
Crypto mining company Bitzero receives $25 million in financing, the first batch of funds will be used to purchase 2,900 Bitmain S21 Pro mining machines

Crypto mining company Bitzero receives $25 million in financing, the first batch of funds will be used to purchase 2,900 Bitmain S21 Pro mining machines

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block , Bitzero, a crypto mining company backed by Kevin O'Leary, recently received $ 25 million in financing, which it plans
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1429+7.12%
Propy
PRO$0.8572+3.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 18:03
Two addresses suspected to belong to the same person sold 3810.76 ETH in the past 10 hours, or made a profit of $2.693 million

Two addresses suspected to belong to the same person sold 3810.76 ETH in the past 10 hours, or made a profit of $2.693 million

PANews reported on July 26 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that two addresses suspected to belong to the same person sold 3,810.76 ETH in the past 10 hours, worth $13.92 million, and
Share
PANews2025/07/26 10:24

Trending News

More

A Satoshi-era investor sold 80,000 Bitcoins worth about $9 billion through Galaxy Digital

Crypto mining company Bitzero receives $25 million in financing, the first batch of funds will be used to purchase 2,900 Bitmain S21 Pro mining machines

Two addresses suspected to belong to the same person sold 3810.76 ETH in the past 10 hours, or made a profit of $2.693 million

SharpLink Gaming has transferred 145 million USDC received to Galaxy Digital Wallet

A new wallet received 13696.8 ETH from Galaxy, worth about 49.97 million US dollars