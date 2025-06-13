The crypto market suffered a heavy blow, ETH fell more than 10%, and BTC fell below $104,000

PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Israel's attack on Iran and other factors, the crypto market sectors fell across the board, with a general decline of about 3% to 13%. Among them, Ethereum (ETH) fell 10.07% in 24 hours, falling below $2,500, and Bitcoin (BTC) fell 4.42% to below $104,000.

In terms of other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 3.63% in 24 hours, but LEO Token (LEO) was relatively strong, up 1.30%; the PayFi sector fell 6.77%, and Keeta (KTA), which had a large increase in the previous period, fell 22.55%; the Layer1 sector fell 7.88%, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Sui (SUI) fell 10.93%, 11.40%, and 12.64% respectively; the GameFi sector fell 10.64%, but boosted by rumors that Tencent plans to acquire Nexon, the developer of "MapleStory" for US$15 billion, NEXPACE (NXPC) rose 8.20% against the trend; the Meme sector fell 11.71%, Pepe (PEPE) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 14.55% and 18.62% respectively, the DeFi sector fell 11.73%, and the Layer2 sector fell 13.02%.