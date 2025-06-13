The crypto market suffered a heavy blow, ETH fell more than 10%, and BTC fell below $104,000

PANews
2025/06/13 11:11
比特幣
BTC$118 121,89+0,46%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10053+0,43%
以太幣
ETH$3 777,16+1,06%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Israel's attack on Iran and other factors, the crypto market sectors fell across the board, with a general decline of about 3% to 13%. Among them, Ethereum (ETH) fell 10.07% in 24 hours, falling below $2,500, and Bitcoin (BTC) fell 4.42% to below $104,000.

In terms of other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 3.63% in 24 hours, but LEO Token (LEO) was relatively strong, up 1.30%; the PayFi sector fell 6.77%, and Keeta (KTA), which had a large increase in the previous period, fell 22.55%; the Layer1 sector fell 7.88%, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Sui (SUI) fell 10.93%, 11.40%, and 12.64% respectively; the GameFi sector fell 10.64%, but boosted by rumors that Tencent plans to acquire Nexon, the developer of "MapleStory" for US$15 billion, NEXPACE (NXPC) rose 8.20% against the trend; the Meme sector fell 11.71%, Pepe (PEPE) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 14.55% and 18.62% respectively, the DeFi sector fell 11.73%, and the Layer2 sector fell 13.02%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

PANews reported on July 22 that Apple (AAPL.O) is expected to receive approval from the European Union's antitrust agency for its App Store fees and rules, which will help Apple
RWAX
APP$0,003971+3,54%
GET
GET$0,00611+8,79%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 23:41
CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

PANews reported on June 20 that CITIC Securities Research Report stated that Hong Kong, China has a clear strategic determination to develop virtual assets. Relying on mature financial infrastructure and
Everclear
CLEAR$0,03985-1,84%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,5815+0,25%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:53
Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

PANews reported on June 24 that Bitcoin Layer2 network Merlin Chain officially launched the BTC staking function. Users can participate in the PoS mechanism through BTC, and the current annualized
比特幣
BTC$118 101,2+0,46%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 21:15

Trending News

More

Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

Merlin Chain launches BTC staking function, with the highest annualized return reaching 21%

Controversial Bitcoin upgrade proposal BIP-119 is expected to reach consensus before the end of the year

ETHENA announces $360 million "StablecoinX" PIPE transaction, and the Foundation initiates a $260 million buyback