Powell: Significant progress has been made toward a stablecoin framework PANews 2025/06/25 23:31

TRADE $0.15592 +2.34% FUTURE $0.10957 -5.03%

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that significant progress has been made towards a stablecoin framework. He also said that future trade agreements may allow the Federal Reserve to consider cutting interest rates.