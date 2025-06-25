A giant whale transferred more than 270,000 SOL to HyperLiquid, setting a record for the largest spot deposit on the platform PANews 2025/06/25 22:49

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale transferred 274,788.6 SOL from Stake.com to HyperLiquid , worth about 39.91 million US dollars, setting a record for the largest single deposit of spot assets in the history of the platform.