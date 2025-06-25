Iran: Communications have been fully restored after reaching a ceasefire agreement with Israel PANews 2025/06/25 19:06

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology, after Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire agreement, Iran's communications have now returned to their previous state. Previously, due to the conflict between Iran and Israel, Internet services in all cities in Iran were switched to the country's internal network since the evening of the 17th. Iran suffered a large-scale network outage. Since the morning of the 21st local time, Iran has resumed network services.