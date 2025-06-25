A whale once again bet on BTC with high leverage, having previously lost more than $6 million on the contract PANews 2025/06/25 18:32

BTC $118,150.01 +0.74% MORE $0.10049 +3.22% SPOT $0.0000000000000000000509 -85.37%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain, after the 0x4227 address sold its BTC spot, it opened a BTC long position with a 40x leverage, holding up to 970 BTC (about $103 million). The address had previously accumulated losses of more than $6 million in contract transactions.