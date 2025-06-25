IMF Deputy Managing Director Li Bo talks about stablecoins: The core challenge lies in how to implement effective supervision, and more consensus needs to be reached globally

PANews reported on June 25 that Li Bo, deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said at the 2025 Summer Davos Forum that the development of stablecoins presents both opportunities and challenges. The core challenge is how to effectively regulate stablecoins. At present, there have been many practical explorations and regulatory attempts on stablecoins around the world, but this is just the beginning. There are still many questions to be answered, and more consensus needs to be reached globally.

