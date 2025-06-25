US-Listed Chinese Tech Firm Aurora Mobile Announces Crypto Reserve Strategy

CryptoNews
2025/06/25 17:19
比特幣
BTC$118,144.49+0.72%
Alkimi
ADS$0.11936+3.98%
Solana
SOL$186.46+0.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002085-0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1457+1.95%

Chinese-headquartered tech firm Aurora Mobile has announced that it will invest 20% of its cash and cash equivalents in crypto. The strategic initiative has been approved by its Board of Directors.

In an official release, the US-listed company said that the investments may include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, SUI and other tokens.

With BTC and ETH still leading for store of value among institutional investors, SOL and SUI are clawing into allocations, thanks to scalability and ecosystem growth.

“This decision reflects the Company’s commitment to innovative treasury practices and its focus on long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Aurora Mobile Aims to Foster Growth, Partnerships Through Crypto Investments

The crypto investments preserve value and support growth strategy, partnerships, and market expansion, Aurora Mobile wrote on X.

“Allocating a portion to crypto digital assets positions us at the forefront of finance and innovation, unlocking long-term value potential in a rapidly evolving landscape,” it added.

Further, in a separate thread, the firm noted that it has repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, “reflecting our confidence in the company’s strategy and commitment to delivering shareholder value.”

Institutions Double Down on Crypto For Treasury Play

Aurora Mobile, which focuses on providing companies with stable push notification services, view its crypto investment as a strategic step to maintain strong liquidity.

The move comes at a time when most institutional investors believe in the long-term value of blockchain and digital assets, and plan to scale crypto investments over the next two to three years.

According to Weidong Luo, Chairman and CEO of Aurora Mobile, these investments will enhance “portfolio diversification by gaining exposure to an emerging asset class with low correlation to traditional markets.”

It will also be a pathway for innovation by aligning with the technological advancements that are reshaping global finance, Luo added.

“We view this as a measured step towards modernizing our treasury management practices.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006307+6.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

Author: Daren Matsuoka , a16z crypto Compiled by: Tim, PANews The crypto industry is maturing, and late last year we outlined five indicators to watch closely in 2025 to track
Core DAO
CORE$0.5527-0.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:24
A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

PANews reported on June 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves" used 127
Waves
WAVES$1.1171-1.04%
以太幣
ETH$3,767.53+1.42%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 10:49

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)