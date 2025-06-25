QCP Asia Analysis: Coinbase's stock price soared, and favorable regulations drove institutional entry PANews 2025/06/25 17:43

PANews June 25 news, according to QCP Asia analysis, although Israel resumed limited strikes hours after the ceasefire agreement, market sentiment has turned to full risk appetite. The Nasdaq hit a new high, and the S&P 500 approached its historical peak. Coinbase (COIN) rose 12% to close at a six-month high of $344.94, mainly due to two regulatory benefits: one is that the United States passed the GENIUS Act to clarify the compliance framework for stablecoins; the other is that Coinbase was approved by the Luxembourg regulator and became the first US-funded exchange to be authorized by MiCA. Against this background, institutions continued to increase their holdings of Bitcoin. The ProCap Fund purchased $386 million in BTC, and the total amount of corporate currency holdings has reached 3.45 million.