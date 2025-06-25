QCP Asia Analysis: Coinbase's stock price soared, and favorable regulations drove institutional entry

PANews
2025/06/25 17:43

PANews June 25 news, according to QCP Asia analysis, although Israel resumed limited strikes hours after the ceasefire agreement, market sentiment has turned to full risk appetite. The Nasdaq hit a new high, and the S&P 500 approached its historical peak. Coinbase (COIN) rose 12% to close at a six-month high of $344.94, mainly due to two regulatory benefits: one is that the United States passed the GENIUS Act to clarify the compliance framework for stablecoins; the other is that Coinbase was approved by the Luxembourg regulator and became the first US-funded exchange to be authorized by MiCA. Against this background, institutions continued to increase their holdings of Bitcoin. The ProCap Fund purchased $386 million in BTC, and the total amount of corporate currency holdings has reached 3.45 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006307+%6,62
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

Author: Daren Matsuoka , a16z crypto Compiled by: Tim, PANews The crypto industry is maturing, and late last year we outlined five indicators to watch closely in 2025 to track
Core DAO
CORE$0,5527-%0,19
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:24
A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

PANews reported on June 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves" used 127
Waves
WAVES$1,1171-%1,04
以太幣
ETH$3.767,53+%1,42
USDCoin
USDC$0,9996-%0,02
Share
PANews2025/06/13 10:49

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)