Morgan Stanley: The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates seven times by 2026, with the final rate falling to 2.5% to 2.75% PANews 2025/06/25 15:17

PANews reported on June 25 that Morgan Stanley said it expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates seven times by 2026, starting in March, and the final interest rate will drop to 2.5% to 2.75%.