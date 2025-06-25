South Korea's National Bank has begun applying for stablecoin-related trademarks PANews 2025/06/25 14:57

MAJOR $0.17119 -0.54% BANK $0.05869 -0.33%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to South Korean media Newsis, KB Kookmin Bank, a major commercial bank in South Korea, has initiated the process of acquiring trademark rights related to stablecoins. This is the first time that a traditional Korean bank has taken such an initiative. Previously, KakaoBank, a digital bank under the communications giant Kakao, also took similar actions. KakaoBank has previously submitted trademark applications for names such as BKRW, KRWB, KKBKRW and KRWKKB. The trademarks that Kookmin Bank intends to apply for include a combination of "KB" and the Korean won symbol "KRW", such as KBKRW, KRWKB, KBST and KRWST. Earlier today, it was reported that eight major banks in South Korea are preparing to set up a joint venture to issue a Korean won stablecoin.