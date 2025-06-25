Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%

PANews
2025/06/25 13:00
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000566--%
Solana
SOL$186.36+0.49%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.41-1.45%
幣安幣
BNB$798.54+2.27%

By: Bright, Foresight News

On the evening of June 24, the stock price of Upexi (stock code: UPXI), a Solana treasury company listed on the US stock market, fell by more than 60% during the trading session and finally closed at $3.97. It is reported that the reason for Upexi's flash crash was that investors had previously registered 43.85 million shares for resale, which was equivalent to the company's initial outstanding shares in April.

Ironically, on June 17, Wall Street brokerage Cantor rated Solana Treasury DeFi Development, Upexi and Sol Strategies, and gave them all overweight ratings. The broker has a target price of $16 for Upexi. Analysts led by Thomas Shinske wrote: "We believe that SOL Finance is betting that the future of finance will be on-chain, and the preferred chain will be Solana." Cantor pointed out that Solana's biggest competitor is the Ethereum blockchain, but its technology is much better than its larger peers in every indicator, and using Solana as a financial asset makes more sense than using Ether.

Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%

Those who started hoarding coins first have already started to withdraw

Upexi and its predecessor, Grove, Inc, are companies that focus on the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. They own a number of innovative brands, such as the medicinal mushroom product brand Cure Mushrooms, the pet care brand LuckyTail, and the Praxanthine series of energy gummies. They sell their products through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Shopify and their own channels. As of April 18, 2025, its market value is only US$3 million, and it is in a state of continuous net loss and is on the verge of delisting.

On April 21, Upexi announced that it had received $100 million in financing led by the well-known crypto market maker GSR, of which about 95% will be used to establish and operate the Solana Treasury Reserve. This news directly stimulated the intraday increase of Upexi's stock price by more than 600% that day.

Upexi's strategy is "all in Sol". Among all Sol treasury companies, Upexi is actually the most like the Solana version of MicroStrategy. Upexi has signed a securities purchase agreement with some investors to issue and sell 43,859,600 common shares or pre-subscription warrants at a price of $2.28 per share, and is expected to raise up to $100 million. It plans to use about $5.3 million of the funds for working capital and debt repayment, and the rest of the funds will be used to establish the company's Solana treasury system and increase Solana assets.

And "come fast, go fast", in June, Upexi's investors changed hands and registered 43.85 million shares for resale, which was exactly the company's initial outstanding shares in April. The prospectus filed on Monday showed that the original buyer currently hopes to sell 35.97 million shares of common stock and 7.89 million shares linked to prepaid warrants. The document pointed out that if the holder exercises the warrant, Upexi will only receive $7,890, and there will be no proceeds from the sale of shares.

“We will not sell any shares of our common stock in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders,” Upexi said in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%

Upexi is in a bad state, but several other Sol Treasury companies rated "overweight" by Cantor are also not doing well.

Sol Strategies, which was the first to hoard coins, was relatively stable. It initially relied on external acquisitions to expand its business, and later turned to natural growth brought about by raising funds and Sol's infrastructure accumulation. The current price is 60.8% lower than the historical high.

Among them, DeFi Development, which transformed from a real estate company, is currently 53.6% lower than its historical high, but it also experienced a 20.88% plunge yesterday.

Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%

The current stock price of "Ethereum MicroStrategy" SharpLink Gaming is also unsatisfactory.

On June 13, SharpLink Gaming submitted an S-3ASR registration statement to the U.S. SEC, authorizing the resale of up to 58,699,700 PIPE financing-related shares. This means that more than 100 PIPE investors can choose to sell their holdings. For a time, panic spread rapidly, and SharpLink Gaming fell more than 70% during the day. Although Joseph Lubin, chairman of the board of directors of SharpLink and CEO of Consensys, clarified that this document is just a regular registration process after PIPE, and its function is to "pre-register shares for potential resale" and does not represent any actual sales. However, the subsequent stock price performance has unfortunately proved that SharpLink Gaming, which had risen more than 40 times before, was only a flash in the pan.

Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%

Those who have recently started hoarding coins are still entering the market crazily

Although the "micro-strategies" of ETH and Sol have failed, new altcoin treasury companies are still entering the market through Fomo.

On June 24, following the previous market news that "several BNB strategic reserve companies are being established", Nano Labs Ltd (stock code: NA) announced that it had signed a convertible note subscription agreement with multiple investors to issue convertible notes totaling US$500 million. The term of this note is 360 days, and the principal will not accrue interest before maturity. The holder can choose to convert the note into the company's Class A common stock within the term, with an initial conversion price of US$20 per share. Nano Labs plans to acquire US$1 billion worth of BNB through this financing and private placement in the initial stage, and aims to hold 5% to 10% of the total circulating supply of BNB for a long time.

As soon as the news came out, Nano Labs' pre-market stock immediately soared 65%.

Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%

On June 23, Eyenovia (stock code: EYEN), an eye medicine digital technology company, announced that it had signed a securities purchase agreement to conduct a PIPE (Private Equity) with qualified institutional investors for $50 million, which will be used to establish its Hype reserve plan. The company's full-year revenue in 2024 was only $56,000, with a net profit of negative $50 million and a debt of over $10 million. The exhaustion of cash flow and the failure of the trial of new products are multiple reasons that Eyenovia is about to face delisting.

The strategy of transforming into HYPE reserves gave Eyenovia a chance to "extend its life". After the relevant news leaked, Eyenovia's stock price soared 134% in a single day.

Crypto treasury bubble burst? Sol camp's stock price collectively halved, while new players BNB and Hype soared 65%

As the US crypto environment gradually relaxes, the craze for cryptocurrency stocks is far from over. However, the continued low stock prices of early "on-chain micro-strategy" players have sounded the alarm for latecomers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What’s Happening in Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest

What’s Happening in Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest

In crypto news today: Crypto market is red today Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace __________ Crypto market is red today The crypto market has turned back to red over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped by 0.8% to $3.41 trillion. At the time of writing, the daily crypto trading volume is $94.5 billion. At the time of writing, all the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase. Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1.6%, now trading at $107,014. Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) is largely unchanged. It increased by 0.4%, now changing hands at $2,426. The highest increase Solana (SOL)’s 1.3% to $145. Also, the smallest rise is XRP (XRP)’s 0.1%, meaning it remains unchanged, standing at the price of $2.19. Meanwhile, most of the top 100 coins are red at the time of writing. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) decreased the most in this category, followed by Bittensor (TAO) . They’re down by 6.8% and 5.7% to $1.56 and $335, respectively. At the same time, two coins recorded double-digit rises and are today’s best performers. Pi Network (PI) is up 15.5% to the price of $0.615, while Aptos (APT) appreciated by 10.8%, now trading at $4.76. Read more: Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 25, 2025 After a day of significant increases, the crypto market is down today. The majority of the top 100 coins have dropped over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen by 1.6% in that period to $3.4 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $99.8 billion. Crypto Winners & Losers Six of the top 10 coins per market cap are up, but with low increases of less than 1% per coin. Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated by 0.7%, now trading at $106,413. This is... Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain Decentralized oracle network Chainlink has partnered with payments giant Mastercard to enable 3 billion payment cardholders worldwide to buy crypto assets directly onchain through a fiat-to-crypto conversion. We’re excited to announce that Chainlink and @Mastercard have partnered to enable billions of cardholders to purchase crypto directly onchain. https://t.co/1pKz03jQ7t Chainlink verifies and synchronizes key… pic.twitter.com/5jfLAAYn4D — Chainlink (@chainlink) June 24, 2025 According to the press release, Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network enable this move. They remove obstacles that have kept mainstream users from accessing the onchain economy for a long time. Moreover, zerohash provides the onchain service and liquidity needed to convert fiat into crypto with seamless smart contract execution. Shift4 Payments , Swapper Finance , and XSwap provide additional integration support. The app experience is powered by the Uniswap protocol. You may also like: Ripple’s RLUSD Adopts Chainlink Standard Ripple, a provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial services, announced that it has begun leveraging the Chainlink standard, aiming to bring the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin pricing data on-chain. According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, Chainlink Price Feeds are now live and provide a source of verifiable RLUSD pricing data on the Ethereum mainnet. DeFi developers can integrate RLUSD support into their applications for various use cases, including trading... Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient Research lab OpenGradient has integrated with Walrus , the decentralized data storage protocol built on Sui . Per the announcement , OpenGradient’s flagship L1 network now uses Walrus as “its decentralized storage backbone.” With this move, it has replaced its legacy IPFS-based setup and enabled the platform to host over 100 AI models across multiple applications and ecosystems. OpenGradient will use Walrus’ programmable, verifiable storage layer to support private and proprietary models that use smart contract-enforced encryption and access control for users, it says. Therefore, it will add privacy and remove the need for centralized data storage solutions. 🦭 @OpenGradient is building user-owned AI — and Walrus is powering it. We’re now the storage backbone for 100+ AI models across Web3. Private access. Tokenized inference. Verifiable compute. Your AI needs decentralization. pic.twitter.com/EaErcQ5oKr — Walrus 🦭/acc (@WalrusProtocol) June 25, 2025 Moreover, the move will enable new tokenization and monetization strategies, allowing users to maintain control over the development process. OpenGradient will also work to incorporate private and proprietary model support through Walrus’ programmable Sui smart contracts and to allow for larger, more complex AI models. Additionally, Walrus data storage and programmability are available now to OpenGradient users and developers. You may also like: Walrus Foundation Raises $140 Million for Decentralized Storage Networks The Walrus Foundation has raised $140 million to support the development of Walrus, a high-speed decentralized storage protocol designed to improve on existing blockchain-based storage networks, the company announced on March 20, 2025. The funding was secured through a private sale of Walrus’s native crypto, $WAL, ahead of the network’s official launch. Walrus Sets Goal for Faster, Cheaper Onchain File Storage Standard Crypto led the round, joined by Andreessen Horowitz’s... Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace Theta Labs , the team behind the DePIN blockchain Theta , has announced the beta release of the hybrid edge cloud architecture for its Theta EdgeCloud network. The latest release introduces a new decentralized GPU marketplace, keeping “compute pricing competitive and transparent across the platform.” This is a computing platform that combines traditional cloud-based GPUs with a distributed network of over 30,000 community-operated edge nodes, the press release says. It provides “cost-effective access to high-performance computing resources” for AI model training, video processing, financial modelling, and other GPU-intensive tasks. “By integrating distributed computing resources from community members alongside conventional cloud infrastructure, the platform will provide similar capabilities at significantly reduced costs,” the team says. You may also like: AI Predicts 2026 Crypto Sector Surge as DePIN, RWA, SocialFi Steal Spotlight With crypto on the rise globally, it's hard to predict just what area of the blockchain sector will generate enough interest to become the next big thing. Using a ChatGPT analysis, we’ve broken down the most up-and-coming crypto trends you should know about before they likely dominate the industry in the years to come. “Narrative waves” have long dominated the crypto sector as a whole—think NFTs in 2021 or this year’s memecoin boom. However, with blockchain attracting more and more... __________ Bookmark this page and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest crypto news updates!
RWAX
APP$0.003983+4.18%
SIX
SIX$0.02162+0.32%
Bittensor
TAO$429.1+1.02%
Walrus
WAL$0.4794+3.96%
Aptos
APT$4.83+1.25%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 22:45
Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

The cryptocurrency market made a comeback on Monday, rebounding from a weekend dip as top assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, staged a recovery.
比特幣
BTC$118,134.76+0.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097--%
瑞波幣
XRP$3.1972+2.15%
以太幣
ETH$3,765.95+1.23%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/24 08:40
Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Strategy (MSTR) is set to raise its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) offering from $500 million to $2 billion to boost its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.
比特幣
BTC$118,134.76+0.62%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/25 08:39

Trending News

More

What’s Happening in Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest

Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announces launch of crypto asset reserve strategy and will purchase BTC

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)