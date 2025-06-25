From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

Author: Lawyer Niu Xiaojing

How much is a channel worth?

We begin with an ancient yet epoch-making story.

In 1859, the construction of the Suez Canal began. It took a full ten years to dig an artificial waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea. The cost was 416 million francs, equivalent to 1.5% of France's GDP. Today, this is an investment comparable to national infrastructure.

Why did it cost so much to dig an "artificial river" back then?

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

You will understand after looking at a set of data:

  • Each ship passing through Suez has to pay about $250,000;

  • 18,000 to 21,000 ships pass through each year;

  • Annual revenue exceeds $6 billion;

  • Average daily revenue exceeds 15 million US dollars.

Because it is not an ordinary river, but a "golden channel" connecting Europe and Asia.

Without this canal, all ships would have to go around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, which would not only take 4 or 5 days longer, but also cost 2 to 3.7 times more than it does now. Each detour could cost hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars more.

Therefore, this is not a water problem, but a "channel" problem. An efficient, safe and legal channel not only saves time and cost, but also holds the key to taking the initiative in global trade.

The channel value of stablecoins is being rediscovered

Today, we are standing at a new starting point of the "channel revolution". Many countries around the world are promoting stablecoin legislation to open up the main road to the real financial system for the on-chain world. In other words, it opens a fast channel for on-chain finance for traditional businesses. It is predicted that the global stablecoin market value will reach US$250 billion in 2025; Standard Chartered Bank is more optimistic, expecting its potential to be magnified to US$2 trillion, thereby leveraging US$10 trillion in capital flows.

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

More importantly: regulators are beginning to recognize the legitimacy of stablecoins.

Just like the Suez Canal is not only for water, but also for trade; the moment the stablecoin legislation is passed, it means that capital can finally enter the chain legally and directly. No longer relying on springboard companies or going through gray channels, it reduces costs and increases efficiency.

This is a landmark moment: the compliance channel is officially opened.

The story of USDT: It’s not about issuing a coin, it’s about seizing a structural position

Before talking about JD.com, we have to take a look at the "big brother" Tether, the issuer of USDT.

What opportunity did Tether seize? When Bitcoin was first created, it was designed for peer-to-peer payments, but due to its high volatility, it was difficult to use it for daily settlement. USDT fills this gap. It was not "born out of thin air", but was born out of real market demand: providing anchor assets, liquidity hubs, and hedging tools for on-chain transactions. Someone said it well: After each round of bull market bubble bursts, stablecoins are the "sparks" left in the market, allowing funds to wait for the next wave of market conditions at any time without having to withdraw. Tether's returns are also staggering:

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

The net profit in 2024 is 13.7 billion US dollars. The team has only 100 people, and the average output per person exceeds 68 million US dollars, far exceeding JPMorgan Chase, American Express and Berkshire.

Does this rely on technology? No. It relies on its structural position - it stands on the necessary channel for the flow of funds on the chain. Even though it has been investigated and fined by regulators, it did not evade compliance, but instead made improvements while going along, and eventually made hundreds of millions of users around the world "dare to use" it. This is the structural dividend. And now, a new dividend window has been opened.

Why does JD.com want to develop a stablecoin?

Many people say that JD.com has entered Web3. But I don’t think so.

JD.com is developing stablecoins not for the purpose of “issuing coins”, but to solve the old problems of cross-border e-commerce:

  • Long settlement cycle

  • High cost

  • Serious capital pressure

  • Complicated banking procedures

The value of stablecoins is that they are the shortest path between reality and the chain. They can:

  • Real-time payment

  • Cross-border payments without intermediaries

  • Significantly reduced handling fees

  • The system can be automatically orchestrated and audited

Therefore, stablecoins are not necessarily exclusive to Web3, but rather a new tool for Web2 companies to build financial infrastructure.

This is not just an opportunity for JD.com, but an opportunity for all Chinese companies that want to go abroad and connect with the world.

From JD.com’s trial of stablecoins, we can see the next growth blue ocean for Web3 practitioners

Stablecoin 2.0 Era: System-level Solutions

In the past, stablecoins served the purpose of currency speculation. Today, stablecoins serve enterprises. It is no longer a "coin", but a system module, a part of the financial settlement system, a part of user incentives, supply chain closed loop, and cross-border settlement process. The next stage of stablecoins is the development of systematization, compliance, and structure. The opportunity behind this is to provide enterprises with "stablecoin infrastructure" services.

The role transformation of Web3 practitioners: from "speculator" to "structurist"

The real opportunity does not lie in whether you can issue coins, but in whether you can:

  • Designing a payment system for stablecoin access

  • Building a cross-chain settlement bridge

  • Implement automatic account splitting and risk control strategies

  • Help enterprises implement compliance

If you understand chains, structures, and enterprises, then you are standing at this intersection.

It is not enough to just hang around in Web3, you also have to become a service provider, architect, and channel builder for more Web2 companies.

We are experiencing a “Suez moment” for stablecoins

Back to the original question: How much is a channel worth?

No one complains about the high toll on the Suez Canal, because everyone knows that the longer route is expensive, slow and dangerous.

The same is true for stablecoin channels. You can take the gray path, engage in arbitrage, and build a springboard, but those risks are "temporary dividends" rather than long-term moats.

What is really valuable is the structure and the channel. The next explosion point of this industry is not the lively coin issuance trend, but the steady structure construction. Those who can really earn long-term value are those who "build channels" for enterprises.

I command that this river be opened, so that ships may follow it directly to Persia, which is what I wish. The oath of Darius the King of Persia is still applicable today. Now, it is time for our generation of Web3 people to dig the next new channel.

In crypto news today: Crypto market is red today Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace __________ Crypto market is red today The crypto market has turned back to red over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped by 0.8% to $3.41 trillion. At the time of writing, the daily crypto trading volume is $94.5 billion. At the time of writing, all the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase. Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1.6%, now trading at $107,014. Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) is largely unchanged. It increased by 0.4%, now changing hands at $2,426. The highest increase Solana (SOL)’s 1.3% to $145. Also, the smallest rise is XRP (XRP)’s 0.1%, meaning it remains unchanged, standing at the price of $2.19. Meanwhile, most of the top 100 coins are red at the time of writing. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) decreased the most in this category, followed by Bittensor (TAO) . They’re down by 6.8% and 5.7% to $1.56 and $335, respectively. At the same time, two coins recorded double-digit rises and are today’s best performers. Pi Network (PI) is up 15.5% to the price of $0.615, while Aptos (APT) appreciated by 10.8%, now trading at $4.76. Read more: Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 25, 2025 After a day of significant increases, the crypto market is down today. The majority of the top 100 coins have dropped over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen by 1.6% in that period to $3.4 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $99.8 billion. Crypto Winners & Losers Six of the top 10 coins per market cap are up, but with low increases of less than 1% per coin. Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated by 0.7%, now trading at $106,413. This is... Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain Decentralized oracle network Chainlink has partnered with payments giant Mastercard to enable 3 billion payment cardholders worldwide to buy crypto assets directly onchain through a fiat-to-crypto conversion. We’re excited to announce that Chainlink and @Mastercard have partnered to enable billions of cardholders to purchase crypto directly onchain. https://t.co/1pKz03jQ7t Chainlink verifies and synchronizes key… pic.twitter.com/5jfLAAYn4D — Chainlink (@chainlink) June 24, 2025 According to the press release, Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network enable this move. They remove obstacles that have kept mainstream users from accessing the onchain economy for a long time. Moreover, zerohash provides the onchain service and liquidity needed to convert fiat into crypto with seamless smart contract execution. Shift4 Payments , Swapper Finance , and XSwap provide additional integration support. The app experience is powered by the Uniswap protocol. You may also like: Ripple’s RLUSD Adopts Chainlink Standard Ripple, a provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial services, announced that it has begun leveraging the Chainlink standard, aiming to bring the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin pricing data on-chain. According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, Chainlink Price Feeds are now live and provide a source of verifiable RLUSD pricing data on the Ethereum mainnet. DeFi developers can integrate RLUSD support into their applications for various use cases, including trading... Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient Research lab OpenGradient has integrated with Walrus , the decentralized data storage protocol built on Sui . Per the announcement , OpenGradient’s flagship L1 network now uses Walrus as “its decentralized storage backbone.” With this move, it has replaced its legacy IPFS-based setup and enabled the platform to host over 100 AI models across multiple applications and ecosystems. OpenGradient will use Walrus’ programmable, verifiable storage layer to support private and proprietary models that use smart contract-enforced encryption and access control for users, it says. Therefore, it will add privacy and remove the need for centralized data storage solutions. 🦭 @OpenGradient is building user-owned AI — and Walrus is powering it. We’re now the storage backbone for 100+ AI models across Web3. Private access. Tokenized inference. Verifiable compute. Your AI needs decentralization. pic.twitter.com/EaErcQ5oKr — Walrus 🦭/acc (@WalrusProtocol) June 25, 2025 Moreover, the move will enable new tokenization and monetization strategies, allowing users to maintain control over the development process. OpenGradient will also work to incorporate private and proprietary model support through Walrus’ programmable Sui smart contracts and to allow for larger, more complex AI models. Additionally, Walrus data storage and programmability are available now to OpenGradient users and developers. You may also like: Walrus Foundation Raises $140 Million for Decentralized Storage Networks The Walrus Foundation has raised $140 million to support the development of Walrus, a high-speed decentralized storage protocol designed to improve on existing blockchain-based storage networks, the company announced on March 20, 2025. The funding was secured through a private sale of Walrus’s native crypto, $WAL, ahead of the network’s official launch. Walrus Sets Goal for Faster, Cheaper Onchain File Storage Standard Crypto led the round, joined by Andreessen Horowitz’s... Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace Theta Labs , the team behind the DePIN blockchain Theta , has announced the beta release of the hybrid edge cloud architecture for its Theta EdgeCloud network. The latest release introduces a new decentralized GPU marketplace, keeping “compute pricing competitive and transparent across the platform.” This is a computing platform that combines traditional cloud-based GPUs with a distributed network of over 30,000 community-operated edge nodes, the press release says. It provides “cost-effective access to high-performance computing resources” for AI model training, video processing, financial modelling, and other GPU-intensive tasks. “By integrating distributed computing resources from community members alongside conventional cloud infrastructure, the platform will provide similar capabilities at significantly reduced costs,” the team says. You may also like: AI Predicts 2026 Crypto Sector Surge as DePIN, RWA, SocialFi Steal Spotlight With crypto on the rise globally, it's hard to predict just what area of the blockchain sector will generate enough interest to become the next big thing. Using a ChatGPT analysis, we’ve broken down the most up-and-coming crypto trends you should know about before they likely dominate the industry in the years to come. “Narrative waves” have long dominated the crypto sector as a whole—think NFTs in 2021 or this year’s memecoin boom. However, with blockchain attracting more and more... __________ Bookmark this page and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest crypto news updates!
