Flashnet and Brale to Collaborate with Magic Eden to Launch USDB, a Native USD-Backed Stablecoin on the Bitcoin Network

In crypto news today: Crypto market is red today Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace __________ Crypto market is red today The crypto market has turned back to red over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped by 0.8% to $3.41 trillion. At the time of writing, the daily crypto trading volume is $94.5 billion. At the time of writing, all the top 10 coins per market capitalization have seen their prices increase. Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1.6%, now trading at $107,014. Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) is largely unchanged. It increased by 0.4%, now changing hands at $2,426. The highest increase Solana (SOL)’s 1.3% to $145. Also, the smallest rise is XRP (XRP)’s 0.1%, meaning it remains unchanged, standing at the price of $2.19. Meanwhile, most of the top 100 coins are red at the time of writing. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) decreased the most in this category, followed by Bittensor (TAO) . They’re down by 6.8% and 5.7% to $1.56 and $335, respectively. At the same time, two coins recorded double-digit rises and are today’s best performers. Pi Network (PI) is up 15.5% to the price of $0.615, while Aptos (APT) appreciated by 10.8%, now trading at $4.76. Read more: Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 25, 2025 After a day of significant increases, the crypto market is down today. The majority of the top 100 coins have dropped over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen by 1.6% in that period to $3.4 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $99.8 billion. Crypto Winners & Losers Six of the top 10 coins per market cap are up, but with low increases of less than 1% per coin. Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated by 0.7%, now trading at $106,413. This is... Chainlink and Mastercard Enable 3BN Cardholders to Buy Crypto Onchain Decentralized oracle network Chainlink has partnered with payments giant Mastercard to enable 3 billion payment cardholders worldwide to buy crypto assets directly onchain through a fiat-to-crypto conversion. We’re excited to announce that Chainlink and @Mastercard have partnered to enable billions of cardholders to purchase crypto directly onchain. https://t.co/1pKz03jQ7t Chainlink verifies and synchronizes key… pic.twitter.com/5jfLAAYn4D — Chainlink (@chainlink) June 24, 2025 According to the press release, Chainlink’s interoperability infrastructure and Mastercard’s global payments network enable this move. They remove obstacles that have kept mainstream users from accessing the onchain economy for a long time. Moreover, zerohash provides the onchain service and liquidity needed to convert fiat into crypto with seamless smart contract execution. Shift4 Payments , Swapper Finance , and XSwap provide additional integration support. The app experience is powered by the Uniswap protocol. You may also like: Ripple’s RLUSD Adopts Chainlink Standard Ripple, a provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial services, announced that it has begun leveraging the Chainlink standard, aiming to bring the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin pricing data on-chain. According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, Chainlink Price Feeds are now live and provide a source of verifiable RLUSD pricing data on the Ethereum mainnet. DeFi developers can integrate RLUSD support into their applications for various use cases, including trading... Decentralized Storage Platform Walrus Integrates with AI Development Platform OpenGradient Research lab OpenGradient has integrated with Walrus , the decentralized data storage protocol built on Sui . Per the announcement , OpenGradient’s flagship L1 network now uses Walrus as “its decentralized storage backbone.” With this move, it has replaced its legacy IPFS-based setup and enabled the platform to host over 100 AI models across multiple applications and ecosystems. OpenGradient will use Walrus’ programmable, verifiable storage layer to support private and proprietary models that use smart contract-enforced encryption and access control for users, it says. Therefore, it will add privacy and remove the need for centralized data storage solutions. 🦭 @OpenGradient is building user-owned AI — and Walrus is powering it. We’re now the storage backbone for 100+ AI models across Web3. Private access. Tokenized inference. Verifiable compute. Your AI needs decentralization. pic.twitter.com/EaErcQ5oKr — Walrus 🦭/acc (@WalrusProtocol) June 25, 2025 Moreover, the move will enable new tokenization and monetization strategies, allowing users to maintain control over the development process. OpenGradient will also work to incorporate private and proprietary model support through Walrus’ programmable Sui smart contracts and to allow for larger, more complex AI models. Additionally, Walrus data storage and programmability are available now to OpenGradient users and developers. You may also like: Walrus Foundation Raises $140 Million for Decentralized Storage Networks The Walrus Foundation has raised $140 million to support the development of Walrus, a high-speed decentralized storage protocol designed to improve on existing blockchain-based storage networks, the company announced on March 20, 2025. The funding was secured through a private sale of Walrus’s native crypto, $WAL, ahead of the network’s official launch. Walrus Sets Goal for Faster, Cheaper Onchain File Storage Standard Crypto led the round, joined by Andreessen Horowitz’s... Theta Labs Launches Decentralized GPU Marketplace Theta Labs , the team behind the DePIN blockchain Theta , has announced the beta release of the hybrid edge cloud architecture for its Theta EdgeCloud network. The latest release introduces a new decentralized GPU marketplace, keeping “compute pricing competitive and transparent across the platform.” This is a computing platform that combines traditional cloud-based GPUs with a distributed network of over 30,000 community-operated edge nodes, the press release says. It provides “cost-effective access to high-performance computing resources” for AI model training, video processing, financial modelling, and other GPU-intensive tasks. “By integrating distributed computing resources from community members alongside conventional cloud infrastructure, the platform will provide similar capabilities at significantly reduced costs,” the team says. You may also like: AI Predicts 2026 Crypto Sector Surge as DePIN, RWA, SocialFi Steal Spotlight With crypto on the rise globally, it's hard to predict just what area of the blockchain sector will generate enough interest to become the next big thing. Using a ChatGPT analysis, we've broken down the most up-and-coming crypto trends you should know about before they likely dominate the industry in the years to come. "Narrative waves" have long dominated the crypto sector as a whole—think NFTs in 2021 or this year's memecoin boom. However, with blockchain attracting more and more...