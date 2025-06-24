Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

PANews
2025/06/24 14:50
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01934+1.30%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity company Kaspersky issued a warning that a new malware, SparkKitty, has been discovered. It steals photos from infected devices in an attempt to find mnemonics for encrypted wallets. The software attacks iOS and Android devices by infiltrating some apps in Apple and Google app stores. After infection, it steals all images from the photo album indiscriminately. Kaspersky said that although it suspected that the attacker's main target was screenshots of mnemonics, the stolen images may contain other sensitive data.

Affected apps include "Coin" on the App Store and the SOEX communication app downloaded more than 10,000 times on Google Play. After being notified by Kaspersky, Google has removed and banned the developer. A Google spokesperson said that Android users are automatically protected by Google Play Protect. In addition, SparkKitty has also been spread through casino apps, adult games and malicious TikTok clones, similar to SparkCat discovered in January this year, and may come from the same source. The attack mainly targets users in Southeast Asia and China, but it is technically possible to attack users in other regions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.08749+2.43%
L1
L1$0.01025+0.39%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7074+1.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:55
BNB Chain announces the shortlist for the 10th season of MVB, including 15 early Web3 projects

BNB Chain announces the shortlist for the 10th season of MVB, including 15 early Web3 projects

PANews reported on July 25 that BNB Chain announced that the 10th season of the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program has officially started, with a total of 15 early
幣安幣
BNB$795.8+1.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 22:00
Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Strategy (MSTR) is set to raise its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) offering from $500 million to $2 billion to boost its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.
比特幣
BTC$118,054.87+0.47%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/25 08:39

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

BNB Chain announces the shortlist for the 10th season of MVB, including 15 early Web3 projects

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announces launch of crypto asset reserve strategy and will purchase BTC

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)