Ethereum developers propose halving block time to 6 seconds

PANews
2025/06/24 12:04
Core DAO
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum core developer Barnabé Monnot recently discussed the EIP-7782 improvement proposal, which intends to reduce the block generation time from 12 seconds to 6 seconds. The proposal is planned to be included in the Glamsterdam upgrade at the end of 2026. Technical adjustments include compressing the block proposal time from 4 seconds to 3 seconds and the verification time from 4 seconds to 1.5 seconds, which can save 6 seconds of delay overall.

Analysis shows that after the speed-up, DeFi transaction confirmation will be more efficient and the arbitrage opportunity window will be shortened, but it may put pressure on network bandwidth and low-configuration verification nodes. If successfully implemented, Ethereum's Gas limit is expected to increase by 3 times, and the blob supply may reach 8 times the current level. The proposal is currently in the early discussion stage and needs to pass rigorous testing to avoid smart contract compatibility issues.

