Data: Russians hold over $25.4 billion in cryptocurrencies

2025/06/24 11:38
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Bitcoin.com, Vasily Girya, CEO of GIS Mining, a mining data center operator, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025) that according to its statistics, by the first half of 2025, the total value of crypto assets held by Russian citizens and institutions is expected to exceed 2 trillion rubles (about 25.4 billion US dollars). Data shows that driven by energy advantages and policies, institutional investors in the country are continuing to expand the scale of Bitcoin mine orders, and industrial-grade mining facilities are accelerating their expansion.

Analysts pointed out that this growth reflects that Russia regards crypto assets as a strategic investment category and strengthens its global mining position through low-cost electricity. Despite the fluctuations in the international regulatory environment, the country's institutions are still optimistic about the long-term profit potential of digital assets, and major financial groups are systematically increasing their allocation of crypto assets.

