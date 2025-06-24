The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

2025/06/24
PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto market rebounded from the bottom, with a general increase of about 3% to 13%. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 4.26% in 24 hours, once rising above $106,000, and now reported $105,000. Ethereum (ETH) rose 7.37%, breaking through $2,400. In addition, the AI sector rose 13.44% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Bittensor (TAO), Fetch.ai (FET), and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) rose 13.71%, 17.29%, and 18.52%, respectively.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: RWA sector rose 12.33% in 24 hours, among which Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Plume (PLUME) rose 11.78% and 13.39% respectively; NFT sector rose 10.88%, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and Moca Coin (MOCA) rose 14.05% and 29.13% respectively.

In terms of other sectors, the Layer2 sector rose 10.17% in 24 hours, and Movement (MOVE) rose 34.66%; the DeFi sector rose 9.97%, and Jupiter (JUP) rose 15.78%; the Meme sector rose 9.15%, and SPX6900 (SPX) rose 17.64%; the Layer1 sector rose 6.12%, and Sui (SUI) rose 12.03%; the PayFi sector rose 6.22%, and Telcoin (TEL) rose 25.00%; the CeFi sector rose 2.85%.

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
Solayer
LAYER
PANews2025/06/25
BNB Chain announces the shortlist for the 10th season of MVB, including 15 early Web3 projects

PANews reported on July 25 that BNB Chain announced that the 10th season of the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program has officially started, with a total of 15 early
PANews2025/07/25
Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Strategy (MSTR) is set to raise its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) offering from $500 million to $2 billion to boost its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.
