Bitcoin exchange outflows spike on Iran war: here’s what the whales are buying instead

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 03:33
SphereX
HERE$0.00036--%

Nansen’s research analyst points out that exchange outflows likely mean investors are buying the dip.

Israel’s war with Iran has triggered a significant dip in the price of Bitcoin (BTC). However, Nicolai Søndergaard, Research Analyst at Nansen, explains that many investors appear to be buying the dip. In a statement shared with crypto.news on Monday, June 23, Søndergaard also revealed what the whales are accumulating.

The situation appears to be unfolding similarly this time, following the conflict between Israel and Iran, which the U.S. recently joined. Søndergaard noted that the rebound will likely depend on the severity of what comes next. Still, he emphasized that smart money seems to be betting on a better outcome than most expect.

Whales are buying memecoins, despite the Bitcoin dip

Nansen’s analytics reveal significant interest in memecoins among whales. Specifically, all of the top earners in the past seven days who had at least a 50% win rate had some level of exposure to memecoins.

The biggest winner made all of their profits on memecoins, achieving an ROI of 2,829% with a realized net profit of 196%. Most of these gains came from the USELESS memecoin token.

Top 10 memecoins by market cap, with daily and weekly price change

Memecoins have seen a strong recovery on June 23, with many of the top tokens seeing double-digit gains. Among the top gainers, SPX6900 was up 20%, Fartcoin was up 17%, and Mog Coin was up 22%. Still, these gains were not enough to cover their weekly losses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.08749+2.43%
L1
L1$0.01025+0.39%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7074+1.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:55
BNB Chain announces the shortlist for the 10th season of MVB, including 15 early Web3 projects

BNB Chain announces the shortlist for the 10th season of MVB, including 15 early Web3 projects

PANews reported on July 25 that BNB Chain announced that the 10th season of the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program has officially started, with a total of 15 early
幣安幣
BNB$795.8+1.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 22:00
Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Strategy (MSTR) is set to raise its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) offering from $500 million to $2 billion to boost its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.
比特幣
BTC$118,054.87+0.47%
Share
Fxstreet2025/07/25 08:39

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

BNB Chain announces the shortlist for the 10th season of MVB, including 15 early Web3 projects

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announces launch of crypto asset reserve strategy and will purchase BTC

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.24)