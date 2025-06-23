Is Trump Truth Social The Biggest Threat to Crypto in 2025?

Is Trump Truth Social the biggest threat to crypto and wider global peace? Former President Trump is again inserting himself into the heart of Middle East instability. Over the weekend, he publicly entertained the idea of toppling Iran’s leadership in a Truth Social post that has ramifications far beyond the U.S.

And even as the missiles fly, some of Trump’s most loyal MAGA defenders are still online, performing Olympic-level backflips to pretend their man didn’t just do exactly what they swore he wouldn’t.

Meanwhile, back home, questions linger about Trump’s crypto dealings on Truth Social. As of late, Trump’s name remains tangled in crypto pump jobs that ethics watchdogs say blur the line between political influence and personal gain. Here’s how Truth Social is destroying crypto:

‘I Have Never Seen Such Open Corruption’: Trump Crypto Shady Dealings

While B-2 bombers prepared to enter the Middle East, Donald Trump entertained crypto whales over filet mignon only weeks ago. Specifically, the president rolled out a private 1-on-1 meeting about his memecoin $Trump, a speculative token with zero utility.

One of them, crypto billionaire Justin Sun, dropped $20 million into the coin, which earned him a golden ticket to a private dinner alongside 24 other high-rolling buyers. The whole thing reeks of self-enrichment.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig labeled it a “textbook” breach of the Constitution’s intent. Harvard political scientist Steven Levitsky was more direct:

Trump’s relationship with Justin Sun says much about where his head’s at. Once skeptical of crypto, the former president champions it as gospel.

Earlier this year, his administration helped pause SEC fraud cases against Sun’s companies. It all fits neatly into Trump’s pledge to make America the “crypto capital of the planet” and end what he called a “war on crypto.”

Behind the scenes, the former president is cashing in. His blockchain empire, including World Liberty Financial, was valued at $2.9 billion in March. 75% of token sales reportedly go straight to the Trump family.

The Cost of Ambition

Trump’s dual strategies of international saber-rattling and crypto profiteering have drawn condemnation as exploitative and self-serving.

Trump once called Bitcoin “a scam,” and now he’s neck-deep in meme coin cash grabs. His involvement in the $Trump token contradicts everything he said in 2021 unless, of course, the scam just needed to work in his favor.

As Trump and his institutional backers cash in, trust among retail investors continues to crater. 99Bitcoins analysts will follow his next moves closely, if only to document how deep the contradiction runs.

