Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews
2025/06/23 23:52
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.24985-0.95%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025 , provided that liquidity conditions are met. The S-USD trading pair will be opened in stages, and S assets will only be traded in supported regions, and some regions may be restricted. Officials remind users not to transfer Sonic ( S ) through other networks, otherwise assets may be lost.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.08816+3.36%
L1
L1$0.01026+0.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:55
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
Notcoin
NOT$0.002071-0.81%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 16:45
Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto’s potential as a financial haven depends on adoption and long-term value, both shaped by public interest and market trends.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.008723+92.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/26 17:28

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH