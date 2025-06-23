NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards PANews 2025/06/23 22:59

NEWT $0.4228 -6.06% MAGIC $0.15774 -1.87% TOKEN $0.01722 -1.48%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of Magic Newton Foundation, Newton Protocol (NEWT) has announced its token economics, with a total supply of 1 billion and an initial circulation of 215 million (accounting for 21.5%). 60% of them are allocated to community categories, including ecological incentives, network rewards, liquidity, ecological growth funds, ecological development funds and foundation treasury to support protocol development and decentralization. 40% are allocated to internal categories, including core contributors, early investors and Magic Labs, and the relevant allocations have lock-up and vesting periods. Officials announced that NEWT TGE and airdrops will be launched on June 24, and another 0.9% of the supply will be used as Kaito rewards. The Kaito snapshot time is 7:59 UTC on June 20, 2025.