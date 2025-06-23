Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:56
比特幣
BTC$117,920+0.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097--%
以太幣
ETH$3,751.33+0.84%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02765+0.91%

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250. 

Total liquidations dropped to $624 million, with over 181,384 traders being liquidated. Here are the top three reasons Bitcoin and other altcoins may rebound soon.

1. Iran – Israel crisis could moderate

The first reason Bitcoin and other altcoins could recover is that the crisis between Israel and Iran may have reached its peak. Israel stated its objective was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and Donald Trump’s order of strikes on three nuclear sites may have achieved that.

Further, Iran is unlikely to escalate tensions with the United States after Trump warned of potential regime change while its armed forces has been heavily damaged by Israeli strikes over the past week.

Expectations of a truce help explain why U.S. stock futures like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were little changed, and why crude oil pared earlier gains. Brent crude was trading at $76 at press time, down from $81 earlier in the day.

2. Bitcoin and altcoins always rebound after a major event

Historically, Bitcoin, altcoins, and equities tend to crash after major geopolitical events but rebound as markets adapt to a new normal.

For example, Bitcoin fell to $74,500 in April after Donald Trump’s Liberation Day speech, in which he announced sweeping tariffs on all imports to the U.S. Less than a month later, BTC surged to a record high of $111,900.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies also plunged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but later recovered. During the early days of the COVID pandemic, BTC and altcoins crashed before rallying to new highs within months.

Similarly, the U.S. stock market crashed during the dot-com bubble and the Global Financial Crisis, only to bounce back.

3. Crypto crash to end because of strong fundamentals

Bitcoin and Ethereum both have strong underlying fundamentals, supported by rising ETF demand and falling exchange supply. Bitcoin ETFs added over $1 billion in assets last week, bringing cumulative inflows to $46.6 billion.

Institutional interest is also accelerating. Strategy added 245 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 592,345 coins, making it the largest known Bitcoin holder globally.

Other companies like Trump Media, The Blockchain Group, and GameStop have continued to accumulate Bitcoin. At the same time, supply on exchanges has fallen to the lowest point in years. 

Ethereum ETFs have also continued to grow, while ETH’s exchange supply continues to decline. As a result, the supply-and-demand dynamics for both Bitcoin and Ethereum point toward a potential rebound in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.08816+3.36%
L1
L1$0.01026+0.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:55
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
Notcoin
NOT$0.002071-0.81%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 16:45
Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto’s potential as a financial haven depends on adoption and long-term value, both shaped by public interest and market trends.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.008723+92.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/26 17:28

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH