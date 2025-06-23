Trezor issues security alert after contact form exploit used in phishing scam

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:01
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0193+1.15%
FORM
FORM$3.3683-0.43%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001372-0.72%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161+1.25%

Crypto hardware wallet provider Trezor has issued a security caution to its users, warning of a new tactic being used by malicious actors to impersonate the company and phish for sensitive information.

In a post on June 23 via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Trezor warned users that it has identified a security flaw where attackers abused its contact form to send scam emails appearing as legitimate Trezor support replies.

According to the wallet provider, the scam emails appear authentic but are phishing attempts by malicious actors preying on unsuspecting users to obtain sensitive information and compromise their accounts. 

Clarifying the situation, Trezor confirmed there was no breach of its internal email systems. Instead, the attackers submitted support requests using the email addresses of targeted users. This triggered Trezor’s automated system to send what looked like valid support replies, adding a layer of credibility to the phishing messages.

Trezor emphasized that the issue has been contained and said it is continuing to investigate while rolling out additional safeguards to prevent future incidents.

However, this is not the first time Trezor has been targeted. Back in January, the firm flagged an incident in which attackers accessed its newsletter subscriber email database and used a third-party service to impersonate the Trezor team, sending out malicious emails to users.

The repeated incidents have drawn scrutiny over Trezor’s security levels. Recently, researchers from Ledger Donjon, the security division of rival wallet maker Ledger, raised concerns over the Trezor Safe models, warning that they may not offer full protection against sophisticated attacks.

Trezor is now urging users to stay alert and follow strict security practices to keep their assets safe.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.08816+3.36%
L1
L1$0.01026+0.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:55
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
Notcoin
NOT$0.002071-0.81%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 16:45
Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto’s potential as a financial haven depends on adoption and long-term value, both shaped by public interest and market trends.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.008723+92.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/26 17:28

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH