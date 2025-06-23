Here’s why the XRP price may crash below $1 soon

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 20:52
SphereX
HERE$0.00036--%
瑞波幣
XRP$3.1761+1.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00738-2.12%
WHY
WHY$0.000000035-12.50%
SOON
SOON$0.1463-0.06%

XRP price continued its downward momentum on Monday as it crashed below the important support level at $2.

Ripple (XRP) has declined for five consecutive days, marking its longest losing streak in over a month, and is now trading at its lowest level since April 11. The token has plunged over 40% from its yearly high, and technicals suggest a potential drop below the $1 mark.

XRP has fallen due to three key factors. First, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission delayed its decision on the Franklin Templeton XRP ETF last week, citing the need for further analysis.

On the positive side, some crypto traders still expect the agency to approve a spot XRP ETF later this year. According to Polymarket, the odds of approval by year-end stand at over 80%.

Second, XRP has been caught in the broader crypto market crash driven by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This crisis has triggered a correction in Bitcoin (BTC) and pushed many altcoins into bear market territory.

Third, the XRP Ledger continues to struggle within the decentralized finance space. On-chain data shows that the total value locked has dropped over 12.5% in the past 30 days to $54.2 million. Its stablecoin supply stands at $71 million, much lower than newer chains like Sonic and Berachain.

XRP price technical analysis points to a crash

XRP priceXRP price chart | Source: crypto.news

The daily chart shows that XRP has been in a sustained downtrend over the past few months, dropping from $3.40 in January to around $2 today.

The token has now reached the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.8990, representing a 45% decline from this year’s peak. It has also fallen below both the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages.

Most notably, XRP has formed a descending triangle pattern, a classic bearish continuation setup. Historically, this pattern often leads to further downside once the lower support level is breached.

The price target for a descending triangle is calculated by measuring the height of the triangle at its widest point and projecting that distance downward from the breakdown level.

In this case, the projected move implies a 43% drop from the triangle’s base, setting a target near $1.08. A drop below that level would increase the probability of XRP falling below the key psychological threshold at $1.

However, a move above the $2.20 resistance level would invalidate the bearish outlook and suggest the potential for further gains.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.08816+3.36%
L1
L1$0.01026+0.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:55
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
Notcoin
NOT$0.002071-0.81%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 16:45
Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto’s potential as a financial haven depends on adoption and long-term value, both shaped by public interest and market trends.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.008723+92.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/26 17:28

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH