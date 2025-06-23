Strategy bought 245 bitcoins last week, spending $26 million PANews 2025/06/23 20:01

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the 8-K document submitted by Strategy to the SEC, the company purchased 245 bitcoins at an average price of $105,856 per bitcoin between June 16 and 22, with a total amount of $26 million. The purchase funds came from the STRK and STRF preferred stock ATM financing plans. As of June 22, 2025, the company holds a total of 592,345 bitcoins, with a total purchase cost of approximately $41.87 billion and an average cost of $70,681 per bitcoin.