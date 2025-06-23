Norwegian mining firm Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2b to establish Bitcoin Treasury

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 18:07

Norwegian firm Green Minerals announced its ambitious target of raising $1.2 billion with the help of its corporate partners. The goal behind the capital raise is to establish a Bitcoin treasury.

According to a recently published press release, the Norwegian mining firm has decided to adopt a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy in addition to its overall blockchain strategy. The company aims to raise enough funds to establish its own Bitcoin strategy with the help of its corporate partners.

According to the release, the company has set its target at $1.2 billion to purchase BTC and gradually grow its crypto holdings. Unlike other companies in recent months which have set similarly ambitious targets, Green Minerals has not set a clear timeline for when they should be able to reach the $1.2 billion target.

“Green Minerals has set an ambitious target: to together with its partners finance up to USD 1.2 billion with programs designed to increase its Bitcoin Treasury exposure forming a cornerstone of the financing,” wrote the company.

The company claimed that this goal is in line with its commitment to “leverage digital assets as a core component of its financial structure and future growth.”

Executive Chairman Ståle Rodahl of Green Minerals stated that the global economic conditions have prompted the company to strengthen its balance sheet.

He viewed the decision to add BTC to the company balance sheet as a way to hedge the economic uncertainty posed by fiat but also demonstrate its goal of advancing financial innovation.

“By integrating a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, we are not only mitigating fiat risks but also reaffirming our commitment to financial innovation and the sustainable creation of long-term value,” said Rodahl.

In addition, it also clarified that Green Minerals’ Bitcoin Treasury program will support the company’s project plans while its core operational strategy remains the same. To ensure the impact can be measured, the company will introduce a new metric called the Bitcoin per share indicator.

The metric will serve as a new Key Performance Indicator that will inform shareholders about the digital asset value attributable to each share. In this case, the digital asset is represented by Bitcoin. This metric is similar to those adopted by many other Bitcoin-centered companies, such as Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Yield metric.

Recently, companies that have focused on blockchain tech and have been accumulating BTC for awhile as well as those who are new to the cryptocurrency, have been setting targets to purchase more BTC in the next few years. This institutional demand has been fueling the latest BTC rally, unlike past cycles which have relied on retail demand.

Most recently, another Norwegian company, K33, announced that it plans to raise enough capital to purchase as much as 1,000 BTC. The money will be generated through issuing new company shares equal to 85 million Swedish krona or equal to around $8.8 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

PANews reported on June 25 that according to CoinDesk , the flagship project of Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands, Moca Network , plans to launch a Layer-1 blockchain, Moca Chain
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.08816+3.36%
L1
L1$0.01026+0.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:55
Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

According to PANews on June 28, Vitalik tweeted that although dual governance is not perfect, it can solve some important problems. Dual governance provides an additional independent defense layer to
Notcoin
NOT$0.002071-0.81%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7066+1.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 16:45
Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto’s potential as a financial haven depends on adoption and long-term value, both shaped by public interest and market trends.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.008723+92.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/26 17:28

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands flagship project Moca Network will launch digital identity L1 chain

Vitalik: Dual governance is not perfect but can solve some important problems

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH