Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 14:08
HAI
HAI$0.010339+12.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.17052-1.26%
MINT
MINT$0.010551-0.86%
幣安幣
BNB$797.04+1.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01722-1.60%

Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped on decentralized exchanges.

According to Hacken, the private key was compromised while the company was making architectural changes to its blockchain bridge infrastructure. These updates were intended to enhance security, but during the process, a key linked to a contract with minting privileges was exposed.

Hacken’s blockchain bridge, which is designed to facilitate token transfers between networks like Ethereum and BNB Chain, was built at a time “when the market and tech looked very different,” the firm said in its post-incident update.

“Redesigning a deployed bridge means migrating contracts — a complex legal and technical process,” it added.

In response, Hacken revoked the affected minter account’s access and paused bridge transactions across both Ethereum and BNB Chain. 

Nevertheless, the attacker managed to walk away with an estimated $250,000 in realized losses, though their ability to offload more was limited by low liquidity.

The team has urged users to avoid interacting with the token until further notice and warned that any airdrop claims circulating online are scams.

Following the incident, Hacken CEO Dyma Budorin acknowledged responsibility, stating that the lack of a multisig bridge infrastructure contributed to the breach. He reassured community members that Hacken’s core infrastructure remains secure and unaffected.

Budorin also announced that tokens purchased on Ethereum and BNB Chain after the hack would not be supported in the project’s upcoming tokenomics update. A snapshot has been taken to track legitimate user balances, with a migration path to be announced.

In the long term, Hacken aims to restructure HAI into a regulated financial instrument combining token utility with equity rights. Budorin said the breach has accelerated plans to convert HAI into a security token representing Hacken equity.

HAI’s value plunged nearly 99% following the breach, dropping from $0.015 to $0.000056 before partially recovering to $0.00967 at the time of writing.

As previously reported by crypto.news, a Hacken report last year found that access control vulnerabilities, including private key leaks, were the leading cause of crypto hack losses in 2024, accounting for 78% of total damages.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

PANews reported on July 22 that US Treasury Secretary Benson said that tariff revenues are "huge" and could account for 1% of GDP. Annual tariff revenues are expected to reach
U Coin
U$0.01197-0.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:50
Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto’s potential as a financial haven depends on adoption and long-term value, both shaped by public interest and market trends.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.008444+87.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/26 17:28
Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

“Solo is building a “trusted anonymous” on-chain identity system based on its original zkHE architecture, which is expected to break the “impossible triangle” that has long plagued Web3, that is,
Sologenic
SOLO$0.43891-0.20%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7046+0.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 12:00

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

CryptoQuant CEO: The 80,000 BTC transferred recently after 14 years of silence may have come from the MyBitcoin hacker or its founder’s wallet