An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days

2025/06/23 11:18
PANews reported on June 23 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, an institution used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH at an average price of US$2,400 during the market decline in the past three days.

In the past 11 days, the institution has invested a total of $333.78 million in Wintermute and Coinbase over-the-counter transactions to acquire 132,535 ETH (average price of $2,518), and currently has a floating loss of $36.68 million (-11%). The previously obtained profits of more than $30 million are facing the risk of being reversed.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

PANews reported on July 22 that US Treasury Secretary Benson said that tariff revenues are "huge" and could account for 1% of GDP. Annual tariff revenues are expected to reach
Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto’s potential as a financial haven depends on adoption and long-term value, both shaped by public interest and market trends.
Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

“Solo is building a “trusted anonymous” on-chain identity system based on its original zkHE architecture, which is expected to break the “impossible triangle” that has long plagued Web3, that is,
