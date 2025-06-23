Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year PANews 2025/06/23 07:51

PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins in its balance sheet, becoming the first comprehensive company to adopt a complete Bitcoin strategy and combine real estate with Bitcoin assets. The group owns 14,200 property units and more than 500,000 square feet of Class A office space. It is expected to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins and add 5,000 property units this year."