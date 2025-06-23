Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 02:35
Capverse
CAP$0.08177-0.60%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02568+0.23%
U Coin
U$0.01198-0.33%

The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 6.2% over the past 24 hours to $3.16 trillion, as escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran spurred a risk-off environment among investors. Total trading volume hit $148 billion during the same period.

Top gainers defying the trend included Gains Network (GNS), which surged 49.8%, Poollotto.finance up 38.2%, and meme coin Banana For Scale, which jumped 21.3%. On the flip side, Reservoir rUSD (RUSD) tumbled 50%, Gorbagana dropped 36.8%, and GAME by Virtuals fell 34.7%.

The shift comes as investors flee riskier assets like cryptocurrencies in favor of traditional safe havens such as the U.S. dollar, gold, and Treasury bonds. Though the U.S. Dollar Index edged slightly lower to 98.774 (-0.01%), analysts expect near-term strength from safe-haven demand, according to Reuters.

Geopolitical tensions cause crypto to crater despite select altcoin gains - 1

The decline in crypto prices reflects broader market psychology during geopolitical crises. Rising uncertainty tends to shake investor confidence in volatile assets.

Despite being decentralized, crypto is still perceived as speculative, observers note. When conflict erupts, people don’t want volatility—they want security.

Macroeconomic spillovers from geopolitical instability—such as inflationary pressure from rising oil prices or central bank rate hikes—also dampen crypto sentiment, especially when higher interest rates make risk assets less appealing.

In short, crypto’s latest dip underscores how sensitive the market remains to global events—and how quickly investor appetite can shift in uncertain times.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

PANews reported on July 22 that US Treasury Secretary Benson said that tariff revenues are "huge" and could account for 1% of GDP. Annual tariff revenues are expected to reach
U Coin
U$0.01197-0.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:50
Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto’s potential as a financial haven depends on adoption and long-term value, both shaped by public interest and market trends.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.008444+87.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/26 17:28
Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

“Solo is building a “trusted anonymous” on-chain identity system based on its original zkHE architecture, which is expected to break the “impossible triangle” that has long plagued Web3, that is,
Sologenic
SOLO$0.43891-0.20%
Solayer
LAYER$0.7046+0.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 12:00

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

CryptoQuant CEO: The 80,000 BTC transferred recently after 14 years of silence may have come from the MyBitcoin hacker or its founder’s wallet