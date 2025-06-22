Tether Treasury minted another 1 billion USDT, bringing the total minted today to 2 billion USDT

PANews
2025/06/22 23:56

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, bringing the minting volume to 2 billion today. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said that this is an authorized but unissued transaction, which means it will be used as inventory for the next issuance request and on-chain exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

PANews reported on July 22 that US Treasury Secretary Benson said that tariff revenues are "huge" and could account for 1% of GDP. Annual tariff revenues are expected to reach
U Coin
U$0,01197-0,16%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:50
Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Crypto’s potential as a financial haven depends on adoption and long-term value, both shaped by public interest and market trends.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,008444+87,39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/26 17:28
Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

“Solo is building a “trusted anonymous” on-chain identity system based on its original zkHE architecture, which is expected to break the “impossible triangle” that has long plagued Web3, that is,
Sologenic
SOLO$0,43891-0,20%
Solayer
LAYER$0,7046+0,67%
Share
PANews2025/07/24 12:00

Trending News

More

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

Crypto might protect you from a global debt crisis | Opinion

Solo: zkHE-based authentication protocol to build a trusted anonymous identity layer for Web3

Fidelity Files to Amend Its Spot Bitcoin ETF to Allow Physical Redemptions and Creations

CryptoQuant CEO: The 80,000 BTC transferred recently after 14 years of silence may have come from the MyBitcoin hacker or its founder’s wallet